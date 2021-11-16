ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Announces Appointment Of New Shareholder Relations Officer And Reauthorization Of Share Repurchase Program

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

LODI, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) (the "Company" or "FMCB"), the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, also known as F&M Bank, announced that Michelle Galvan has joined the Company as Assistant Vice President and Shareholder Relations Officer. Kent A. Steinwert, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Our shareholders are very important to the Company with many shareholders holding shares through several generations. We feel it is important to have a dedicated resource to meet our shareholders' needs."

Michelle, who can be reached at 209-367-2348 or mgalvan@fmbonline.com, can assist shareholders with:

  • facilitating the buying or selling shares;
  • obtaining information on the Company's current stock price or announced dividend payments;
  • obtaining information regarding share ownership or making changes to share ownership (transferring shares to a relative or other individual, making a name change or changing addresses, etc.);
  • replacing lost certificates or obtaining missing documents (1099's, dividend checks, etc.);
  • opening a safe deposit box for certificate safekeeping; or
  • obtaining a Medallion Stamp or Notary Stamp.

The Company also announced that the board of directors has reauthorized its share repurchase program for up to $20.0 million of the Company's common stock ("Repurchase Plan"), which represents approximately 4% of shareholders outstanding equity as of September 30, 2021.

Repurchases by the Company under the Repurchase Plan may be made from time to time through open market purchases, trading plans established in accordance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules, privately negotiated transactions, or by other means.

The actual means and timing of any repurchases, the quantity of purchased shares and prices will be subject to certain limitations, including, without limitation, market prices of the Company's common shares, general market and economic conditions, the Company's financial performance, capital position, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements, and at the discretion of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Repurchases under the Repurchase Plan may be initiated, discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time in the Company's discretion. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any shares under the Repurchase Plan. No shares shall be repurchased pursuant to the authority granted in the Repurchase Plan after December 31, 2022. Repurchased shares are to be used to fund the Company's non-qualified retirement plans or may be returned to the status of authorized but unissued common shares of the Company.

Shareholders who may want to sell shares are encouraged to contact Michelle Galvan to discuss their needs. Importantly, all repurchases by the Company will be commission free.

Should you have additional questions, please don't hesitate to contact me directly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our other public statements, including our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding the Company's financial performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding repurchase of our common stock, loan and deposit production (including any annualized growth representations), balance sheet management, levels of net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, the competitive environment, financial and regulatory policies of the United States government, the COVID-19 pandemic, water management issues in California and general economic conditions, natural disasters, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services. These and other important factors are detailed in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, and various other securities law filings made periodically by the Company, copies of which are available from the Company's website. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, traded on the OTCQX under the symbol FMCB, is the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, also known as F&M Bank.

Founded in 1916, F&M Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank, which proudly serves California through 32 convenient locations. F&M Bank is financially strong, with over $5.1 billion in assets, and is consistently recognized as one of the nation's safest banks by national bank rating firms.

F&M Bank is the 14th largest bank lender to agriculture in the United States, and the largest community bank lender to agriculture west of the Rocky Mountains. F&M Bank operates in the San Francisco Bay Area with full-service branches in Walnut Creek, Napa and Concord. A new full-service branch in Oakland, California, located in Montclair Village, is scheduled to be opened in the fourth quarter of 2021. F&M Bank also operates in the central valley of California from Sacramento to Merced.

F&M Bank offers a full complement of loan, deposit, equipment leasing and treasury management products to businesses, as well as a full suite of consumer banking products. The FDIC awarded F&M Bank the highest possible rating of "Outstanding" in their 2019 CRA evaluation.

F&M Bank has recently been named the "Best Community Bank in California" by Newsweek magazine. Newsweek's ranking recognizes those financial institutions that best serve their customers' needs in each state. F&M Bank was selected from over 2,500 banks nationwide to receive this award. This recognition speaks to the superior customer service the F&M Bank team members provide to our customers, and we are honored to have been selected.

For more information about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and F&M Bank, visit fmbonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Farmers & Merchants BancorpMark Olson, 209-367-2485Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer molson@fmbonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Carter's, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Carter's, Inc. (CRI) - Get Carter's, Inc. Report today approved a 50% increase ($0.20) in the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.60 per share, for payment on December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021. "Earlier today,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 185,700 shares of Arcturus's common stock to 16 newly-hired employees, contingent upon the filing of a Form S-8 Registration Statement, which was filed today. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

From Forbes. © 2021 Forbes. All Rights Reserved. Used Under License.

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) - Get Aptargroup, Inc. Report, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions, announced today that it has been ranked #1 on Forbes' Green Growth 50 2021 inaugural list. As part of the Green Growth 50, Forbes is highlighting large American corporations that have managed to cut their greenhouse gas emissions, while simultaneously growing earnings.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Lodi, CA
State
California State
City
Merced, CA
City
Napa, CA
Lodi, CA
Business
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
TheStreet

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) - Get Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Report declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.16 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.64 per common share and is payable on December 20 to shareowners of record as of December 6, 2021. The annualized dividend yield is 2.31% based on a closing stock price of $27.69 on November 17, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Nabors Prices $700 Million In Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) - Get Nabors Industries Ltd. Report ("Nabors") today announced that Nabors Industries, Inc. ("NII") has priced $700 million in aggregate principal amount of senior priority guaranteed notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in the offering it announced earlier today. The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 7.375% and are being offered to investors at an initial price of 100% of par. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Nabors and certain of Nabors' indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries consisting of Nabors Drilling Holdings Inc., Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc., Nabors International Finance Inc., Nabors Lux Finance 1, Nabors Lux 2, Nabors Global Holdings Limited, Nabors International Management Limited, Nabors Holdings Ltd and Nabors Drilling Canada Limited. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $688.9 million in net proceeds to Nabors after deducting offering expenses payable by Nabors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Envoy Solutions Accelerates Growth In The Northeast With Johnston Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions, a diversified distribution company with more than $1 billion in revenue, has reached an agreement to acquire Johnston Paper Company, Inc. ("Johnston Paper"). Based in Auburn, New York, Johnston is a market leading distributor that offers its customers the complete package, from providing equipment and service to sourcing products and supplies in the foodservice and Jan-San industries. This new partnership will continue to advance Envoy Solutions' vision of making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Dicerna" or the "Company") (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Novo Nordisk. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $38.25 per share in cash for each share of Dicerna common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at $3.3 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#Fmcb#F M Bank#Shareholder Relations#Company
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company"), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $21.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) - Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Class A Report ("Solaris") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on December 17, 2021 to holders of record as of December 7, 2021. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

WestRock Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (WRK) - Get WestRock Company Report, a leading provider of differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in Citi's 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 1, 2021. David B. Sewell, chief executive officer, and Alex Pease, chief financial officer, will present information about the Company at 11:00 am ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock's website, ir.westrock.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I Announces Pricing Of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (the "Company" or "ALSP Orchid") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "ALORU" beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ALOR" and "ALORW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
TheStreet

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $350,000,000 Initial Public Offering

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) (the "Company"), a blank-check company led by Daniel G. Cohen as Chairman of the Board and Ryan M. Gilbert as President and Chief Executive Officer formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 35,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $350,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ZINGU" and will begin trading on November 19, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "ZING" and "ZINGW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cypress Development Announces Change To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cypress Development Corp.(TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( "Cypress" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Donald Huston and Ms. Amanda Chow have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective today. The Company would like to sincerely thank Mr. Huston and Ms. Chow for their invaluable contributions and service to the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kornit Digital Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) - Get Kornit Digital Ltd. Report ("Kornit"), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative, sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,645,953 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $151.00 per share. Kornit is offering 1,940,000 ordinary shares and an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") is offering 705,953 ordinary shares. Kornit will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares being offered by an affiliate of Amazon. The shares being sold by an affiliate of Amazon are being issued pursuant to the exercise of a warrant granted to Amazon by Kornit. Kornit has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 396,892 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

LendingClub Endorses Small Business Truth In Lending Bill Introduced In US House And Senate

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (LC) - Get LendingClub Corp Report, the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, endorsed a bill introduced today in the United States House and Senate that would extend the transparency standards of the federal Truth in Lending Act to small business financing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Automotive Repair And Maintenance Companies | View Company Insights For 1,000 Automotive Service Providers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the automotive repair and maintenance category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this category are primarily engaged in providing various types of vehicle repair and maintenance services (such as inspection services, electrical repair services, exhaust cleaning services, etc.).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CHLA Celebrates 2021 Stars Of The Industry Winners

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association and the state's 6,000 hospitality providers today honored 16 individuals and properties who represent the best of California's lodging industry during its annual Stars of the Industry awards. "Throughout the trying times of the pandemic, these outstanding...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that: (a) purchasers of Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NSYE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS) securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) holders of Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021 that were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021, are eligible to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Butala v. Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, No. 21-cv-09016 (C.D. Cal.). Commenced on November 17, 2021, the Owlet class action lawsuit charges Owlet, certain of its top executives, and certain of Sandbridge's directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy