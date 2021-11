DWG KIA came into Worlds 2021 as the favorites to win and they’ve lived up to the hype so far, going 10-0 before their first lost game (to T1 in the semis). Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu and Heo “Showmaker” Su are lauded as the best mid/jungle duo, and Kim “Khan” Dong-ha’s having one hell of a swan song for his last tournament as a pro player. However, DWG KIA's bot lane tends to be criticized and it’s common to see Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun and Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee pointed out as Damwon’s weak point.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO