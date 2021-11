Sunday will mark the 125th time that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against each other. In the first 124 meetings (including postseason), Kansas City leads the series 68-54-2. Though, the stakes may be the greatest it has been in a long while between these two franchises. Both teams are only a half game apart in a crowded AFC West division. However, the overall logjam of the AFC has seemingly made every game a must win.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO