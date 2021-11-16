ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

After rally in U.S. retailers, investors eye upcoming reports

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ab0Qf_0cxjzs2A00

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Recent gains in U.S. retailer shares could be put to the test in the coming days as top companies in the sector report quarterly results and investors hunt for clues about how well they have managed supply-chain problems.

Retail companies have had a strong run so far this month, with the S&P 500 retailing exchange-traded fund (XRT.P) up about 10% compared with a roughly 2% gain for the S&P 500 (.SPX).

That has roughly coincided with upbeat signs as the world opens up after the global pandemic and looks to new treatments such as COVID-19 antiviral pills to keep infections in check.

The third-quarter earnings season is in the final stretch, with less than 10% of the companies in the S&P 500 still to report. A big chunk of those will be retailers, with many due to post results this week.

But whether retailers can sustain recent gains could depend on how well they have managed the global supply-chain crisis and other inflationary pressures because of the pandemic, which have raised additional concerns about the critical holiday shopping period.

Earlier on Tuesday, Walmart Inc (WMT.N) raised its annual sales and profit forecast even as global supply-chain disruptions hit margins in the third quarter. Its shares were down about 2% on Tuesday morning.

At the same time, Home Depot Inc (HD.N), helped by the strong housing market, beat quarterly sales estimates by nearly $2 billion, and its shares shot up by more than 4%.

Target Corp (TGT.N), Macy's (M.N) and Kohl's (KSS.N) are among a slew of others also expected to report this week.

"Traditionally, you want to be long retail going into Black Friday," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, referring to the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday that unofficially marks the start of the holiday shopping season.

"That said, there are significant supply-chain unknowns," he added. "Who managed to do well in spite of the supply-chain challenges? That's the biggest question that's going to be answered by each individual company."

While reports need to be examined individually, investors want to see increased guidance from companies with strong recent gains, James said.

"Any whiff of disappointment is not being treated well," he noted.

Some retailers likely have been able to raise prices to maintain margin levels.

A report from the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday suggested high inflation was not yet dampening spending. U.S. retail sales surged in October, likely helped by Americans who started their holiday shopping early because of supply shortages.

Of all S&P 500 companies that have reported, about 80% have beaten analysts' expectations, and the forecast for year-on-year third-quarter earnings growth is now at 41.5%, up from the 29.4% seen at the beginning of October, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Consumer discretionary earnings growth, which includes many retailers, is estimated at 14.5% compared with 8% at the start of October, based on Refinitiv data.

Jharonne Martis, director of consumer research at Refinitiv, wrote in a report on Monday that e-commerce sales results will be watched to see if the move to online spending may be fading.

The latest third-quarter digital sales growth estimates suggest business volume is "holding up," she said.

Expenses will be another key issue when investors scrutinize results.

"I caution whether it's going to be a slam dunk," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma, noting that year-over-year comparisons are going to be "hard to beat going forward."

"All of these companies are trying to build up cloud platforms, their delivery service, automations, robotics ... so even if sales are at record levels, I would say expenses are at record levels."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

UK's AO World cuts profit outlook, flags product shortages

Nov 23 (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World on Tuesday cut its fiscal 2022 profit outlook citing supply chain issues and warned of shortages in certain product categories ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. The company, which sells laptops, washing machines, mobile phones and printers, reported an...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares extend falls on IT drag; metals, Paytm rise

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fifth session on Tuesday and hit their lowest in nearly two months, weighed down by tech and finance stocks, while Fed chief Jerome Powell's re-nomination reinforced expectations the United States would taper its stimulus soon. By 0512 GMT, the blue-chip...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Corp#Home Depot Inc#Retail Companies#U S Commerce Department#Walmart Inc#Wedbush Securities
Woonsocket Call

What Is A Retail Investor? Types Of Investors Explained

The democratization of the stock market by trading platforms has led to a revival of retail investors. Today, more so than ever, retail investors are making their presence felt in US equity markets. This begs the question: What is a retail investor?
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

Macy’s joins the ranks of retailers introducing their own marketplaces

’Tis the season to...announce a marketplace? Macy’s thinks so, dropping the news on all of us yesterday. The platform, which is expected to go live in the latter half of 2022, is part of Macy’s plan to expand its current selection of brands and 👋 new categories. It’ll be powered...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Eyes Retail Sales

The Canadian dollar has been unusually busy in the European session and has lost ground to the US dollar. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2649, up 0.43% on the day. Canada posted strong retail sales numbers in August, as the headline read came in at 2.8% y/y and the core release at 2.1%. However, the markets are bracing for a sharp turnaround for September, with a consensus of -1.7% and -1.0%, respectively. A significant decline would put into question the extent of the recovery and could sour investor sentiment towards the Canadian dollar. The currency hasn’t posted a winning week since mid-October, and the streak will continue unless retail sales is stronger than expected.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Dollar jumps after U.S. retail data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with the pound also climbing after inflation in Britain hit its highest for ten years. The dollar rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since March...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

The Rise of Retail Investors as the New Powerhouse Traders

Retail investors are the newest wave on Wall Street. Over the past 12-18 months, “armchair trading” became mainstream. In other words, retail investors who make investment decisions without regard to traditional stock fundamentals began to dominate public markets. It’s been coined as the “Robinhood Effect”: the rise of retail investors taking up stock trading as a hobby as social media became the catalyst for a whole new army of investors who are only just realizing their group buying power.
RETAIL
DailyFx

AUD/USD Eyes Australian Wage Data After US Dollar Strengthens on Retail Sales

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Natural Gas, Japan trade balance - Talking Points. Australian Dollar falls overnight after US economic data charges USD. Natural gas surges in Europe and US on Nord Stream 2’s fresh regulatory woes. AUD/USD’s upbeat outlook fades after prices drop overnight, November low eyed. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy