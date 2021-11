The Buffalo Bills will head to Jacksonville without three of their starters, and two more are questionable to play this weekend. On the team’s injury report. Dawson Knox (hand), Spencer Brown (back), and Jon Feliciano (calf) have all been ruled out. None of the three were able to practice this week. Cole Beasley (ribs) and Jordan Poyer (shoulder) are both questionable, able to practice in a limited fashion Friday after missing Thursday’s practice.

