Fairfax, VA

Futuris Company Provides Shareholder Update

By GlobeNewswire
 3 days ago

FAIRFAX, VA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (the "Company") (OTC PINK: FTRS) is informing all shareholders that the Unaudited financial statements published by the Company on the OTCIQ Disclosure & News Service for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 and all recent amendments posted were filed by Management without an Audit or Review by our auditor and may contain material errors and should not be relied upon until our Audit is complete.

The Company is currently preparing unaudited and unreviewed financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021 which will be published shortly. The Company's financial statements are the responsibility of management, not of its accountants or auditors.

The Company intended to publish audited financial statements by November 15, 2021; however, the Company's recent acquisition of three companies created accounting issues for the Company and management's resources have been diverted toward integrating these acquisitions.

The Company intends to file audited financial statements in conjunction with a Regulation A offering statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC"). The Company hopes to file this offering statement by December 31, 2021. Upon such offering statement being qualified, the Company intends to apply to OTC Markets Group, Inc. for quotation on the OTCQB tier operated by OTC Markets.

Please be assured that resolving these issues and uplisting the Company to OTCQB are of the utmost importance to management. The Company appreciates our shareholders' patience as we work through these important items.

Contact Information:

Futuris CompanyPreya NarainEmail: info.it@futuris.company Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company

