GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results On December 6, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab Inc. , (NASDAQ: GTLB ), The DevOps Platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended October 31, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Monday, December 6th, 2021.

GitLab will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company's financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call here . The conference call will also be webcast live on the GitLab Investor Relations website at ir.gitlab.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations website at ir.gitlab.com.

GitLab uses its investor relations website ( ir.gitlab.com ), its Twitter feed ( @gitlab ), and the as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About GitLab Inc.GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes.

Media Contact:Natasha WoodsGitLab Inc. press@gitlab.com

Investor Contact:Willa McManmonBlueshirt Group ir@gitlab.com

