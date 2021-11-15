ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings To Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s Forthcoming Senior Unsecured Notes And Preferred Stock

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

AM Besthas assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of "bbb+" (Good) to the forthcoming $400 million, 3.85% senior unsecured notes, due Dec. 22, 2051, and a Long-Term IR of "bbb-" (Good) to the $350 million, 4.625% non-cumulative preferred stock, to be issued by Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse) (headquartered in Charlotte, NC) [NASDAQ: BHF]. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (rating) is stable.

In addition, on Nov. 9, 2021, Brighthouse Financial announced the commencement of a cash tender offer for an aggregate purchase price of up to $500 million (subsequently increased to up to the $750 million aggregate purchase price) of its outstanding 3.7% senior unsecured notes due 2027 and its 4.7% senior unsecured notes due 2047. Brighthouse intends to use the net proceeds of the issuances of the 3.85% senior unsecured notes and the 4.625% non-cumulative preferred stock to fund the cash tender offer.

The company estimates its risk-based capital ratio range between 520% and 540% as of third-quarter 2021. The overall impact to financial leverage and coverage metrics is expected to be approximately neutral.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006326/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

AM Best Comments On Credit Ratings Of Manulife Financial Corporation And Its Subsidiaries Following Reinsurance Agreement Announcement With Venerable Holdings Inc.

AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) (Toronto, Canada) [NYSE: MFC] and its subsidiaries remain unchanged following the Nov. 15, 2021, announcement that the company has entered into an agreement to reinsure a significant portion —more than 75% —of its legacy U.S. variable annuity (VA) block to Venerable Holdings Inc. The block consists mainly of policies with guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefit riders. The reinsurance deal is expected to close during first-quarter 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Centrus Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Cash Tender Offer To Purchase Its Series B Senior Preferred Stock And Related Consent Solicitation

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) ("Centrus" or the "Company") today announced the preliminary results of its tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase all of its outstanding Series B Senior Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Series B Preferred Shares") at a purchase price per share (inclusive of any rights to accrued but unpaid dividends) of $1,145.20 in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes, and the related consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") to amend the certificate of designation of the Series B Preferred Shares (the "Series B Preferred Amendment"). The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nabors Prices $700 Million In Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) - Get Nabors Industries Ltd. Report ("Nabors") today announced that Nabors Industries, Inc. ("NII") has priced $700 million in aggregate principal amount of senior priority guaranteed notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in the offering it announced earlier today. The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 7.375% and are being offered to investors at an initial price of 100% of par. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Nabors and certain of Nabors' indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries consisting of Nabors Drilling Holdings Inc., Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc., Nabors International Finance Inc., Nabors Lux Finance 1, Nabors Lux 2, Nabors Global Holdings Limited, Nabors International Management Limited, Nabors Holdings Ltd and Nabors Drilling Canada Limited. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $688.9 million in net proceeds to Nabors after deducting offering expenses payable by Nabors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $175 Million Initial Public Offering

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Crescera" or the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "CRECU" beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CREC" and "CRECW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Ratings#Preferred Stock#Am Best#Brighthouse Financial#Long Term Issue#Bbb
TheStreet

Kornit Digital Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) - Get Kornit Digital Ltd. Report ("Kornit"), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative, sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,645,953 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $151.00 per share. Kornit is offering 1,940,000 ordinary shares and an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") is offering 705,953 ordinary shares. Kornit will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares being offered by an affiliate of Amazon. The shares being sold by an affiliate of Amazon are being issued pursuant to the exercise of a warrant granted to Amazon by Kornit. Kornit has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 396,892 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Per Share Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-four cents per common share, payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021. ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Carter's, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Carter's, Inc. (CRI) - Get Carter's, Inc. Report today approved a 50% increase ($0.20) in the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.60 per share, for payment on December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021. "Earlier today,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 185,700 shares of Arcturus's common stock to 16 newly-hired employees, contingent upon the filing of a Form S-8 Registration Statement, which was filed today. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
Place
Mexico City
Country
Singapore
TheStreet

Rover Announces The Pricing Of Follow-On Offering By Selling Stockholders

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. ("Rover") (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by stockholders of Rover that were investors in A Place for Rover, Inc. prior to its merger with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Rover will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company"), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $21.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) - Get Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Report declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.16 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.64 per common share and is payable on December 20 to shareowners of record as of December 6, 2021. The annualized dividend yield is 2.31% based on a closing stock price of $27.69 on November 17, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Autohome Inc. Announces Financial Results For Q3 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of November 18, 2021 (Beijing Time), Autohome Inc., a leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021. According to the financial report, total revenue reached 1.764 billion yuan (approx. US$280 million) during the reporting period, with the proportion of revenue from new businesses increasing to 32 per cent. The adjusted net profit was 583 million yuan (approx. US$91.3 million) and the adjusted net profit margin stood at 33.1 per cent. In addition, in view of its greatly undervalued share price, Autohome's board of directors announced a plan to repurchase US$200 million worth of shares in the open market with its own funds over the next 12 months.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - SBTX

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 3, 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (2) between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 4, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Intent To Accelerate Buyback In Public Market In Lieu Of Previously Announced Secondary Offering And Concurrent Stock Repurchase

UWM Holdings Corporation ( NYSE:UWMC) (the "Company") announced today that SFS Holding Corp, ("SFS"), its principal shareholder, has terminated the previously announced secondary offering of Class A Common Stock and concurrent stock repurchase effective immediately (the "Offering"). The Offering was intended to increase UWMC's public float by approximately 50%, thereby making it a more liquid, tradable stock for larger indexes and institutional investors, while at the same time utilizing the Company's buyback authorization to reduce the number of fully diluted shares outstanding. However, the market's reaction to the Offering resulted in a share price level at which SFS is not willing to sell. With the termination of the Offering, no shares of common stock will be sold by SFS at this time. Instead, the Company intends to accelerate its previously announced buyback program and defer its plans to increase public float to a later date.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Arrival Announces Pricing And Upsize Of Public Follow-on Offering

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (ARVL) , announced today the pricing and upsize of its underwritten public follow-on offering (the "Follow-on Offering"). The size of the Follow-on Offering increased from the previously announced 25,000,000 ordinary shares to 32,373,684 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$9.50 per ordinary share. The Follow-on Offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Follow-on Offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the Follow-on Offering, Arrival has granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to 4,856,052 additional ordinary shares. All shares are being offered by Arrival.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FinWise Bancorp Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp ("FinWise" or the "Company"), parent company of FinWise Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.50 per share. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $36.8 million. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $31.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on November 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FINW." The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MURRAY, UT
Benzinga

Yalla Group Says it has Maintained Growth in MENA Region with Positive Performance

Yalla Group Limited’s (NYSE: YALA) financial performances in the third quarter injected new energy into the company. Yalla is one of the leading companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area that has a voice-centric social network and entertainment platform. It operates two core products locally, Yalla and Yalla Ludo. Although the 21Q3 season did not show an exponential growth experienced in 21Q1, the company claims that the overall revenue increase and user expansion were maintained at a better level. "We achieved yet another quarter of strong growth, with good operating and financial performances." said Yang Tao, founder, chairman, and CEO of Yalla.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Hertz Shares Lower on Plan to Sell $1.5 Billion of Unsecured Notes

Hertz stock recently traded lower on the rental-car icon's plan to sell debt. Shares of Hertz (HTZ) - Get Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Report, one of retail investors’ favorite meme stocks, dropped on Wednesday after the rental-car icon said it would sell $1.5 billion of five-year and eight-year senior unsecured notes.
MARKETS
TheStreet

US Foods Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $500 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) - Get US Foods Holding Corp. Report today announced the pricing of a private offering (the "Offering") of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes") by its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary, US Foods, Inc. ("US Foods"). The initial offering price to investors will be 100% of the principal amount thereof. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Prices Upsized $650.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced the pricing of its offering of $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on or about November 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Marathon also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, to purchase up to an additional $97,500,000 principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy