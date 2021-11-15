ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTICE OF DISREGARD -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by ToughBuilt Industries that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Granted 180-Day Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement" issued November 15, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.

TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 185,700 shares of Arcturus's common stock to 16 newly-hired employees, contingent upon the filing of a Form S-8 Registration Statement, which was filed today. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Dicerna" or the "Company") (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Novo Nordisk. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $38.25 per share in cash for each share of Dicerna common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at $3.3 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing Of The Public Secondary Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) ("AquaBounty" or the "Company"), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11,200,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the "Selling Stockholders") at a price to the public of $2.10 per share. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,680,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. AquaBounty is not selling any shares in the offering, nor will AquaBounty receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Z, ZG CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zillow Group, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle captioned Barua v. Zillow Group, Inc., et al. (Case No. 21-cv-01551) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LAW
TheStreet

SMG Industries, Inc. Announces A $12.7 Million Refinance Of Its Senior Secured Term Loan

Company estimates savings on interest and principal payments of more than $300k per month. HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMG Industries, Inc. ("SMG" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market, today announced that it has refinanced its higher cost senior secured equipment debt initially established in February 2020 in connection with the acquisition financing of the 5J Transportation Group.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Carter's, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Carter's, Inc. (CRI) - Get Carter's, Inc. Report today approved a 50% increase ($0.20) in the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.60 per share, for payment on December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021. "Earlier today,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Rover Announces The Pricing Of Follow-On Offering By Selling Stockholders

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. ("Rover") (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by stockholders of Rover that were investors in A Place for Rover, Inc. prior to its merger with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Rover will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company"), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $21.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Lost Money In Lightspeed Commerce Inc.?

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. dropped 12% on September 29, 2021, after a Spruce Point Capital Management report claimed Lightspeed "massively" overstated its customer count and aggressively promoted other misleading metrics to hide poor revenue growth. Lightspeed then plummeted as much as 30% in intraday trading on November 4, 2021 after its quarterly report offered weak guidance. A Lightspeed Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been filed, and investors who lost money in Lightspeed (LSPD) are encouraged to contact Gibbs Law Group for more information about their legal rights and options for participation.
STOCKS
TheStreet

FinWise Bancorp Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp ("FinWise" or the "Company"), parent company of FinWise Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.50 per share. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $36.8 million. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $31.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on November 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FINW." The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MURRAY, UT
TheStreet

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) - Get Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Report declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.16 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.64 per common share and is payable on December 20 to shareowners of record as of December 6, 2021. The annualized dividend yield is 2.31% based on a closing stock price of $27.69 on November 17, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Kornit Digital Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) - Get Kornit Digital Ltd. Report ("Kornit"), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative, sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,645,953 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $151.00 per share. Kornit is offering 1,940,000 ordinary shares and an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") is offering 705,953 ordinary shares. Kornit will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares being offered by an affiliate of Amazon. The shares being sold by an affiliate of Amazon are being issued pursuant to the exercise of a warrant granted to Amazon by Kornit. Kornit has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 396,892 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Autohome Inc. Announces Financial Results For Q3 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of November 18, 2021 (Beijing Time), Autohome Inc., a leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021. According to the financial report, total revenue reached 1.764 billion yuan (approx. US$280 million) during the reporting period, with the proportion of revenue from new businesses increasing to 32 per cent. The adjusted net profit was 583 million yuan (approx. US$91.3 million) and the adjusted net profit margin stood at 33.1 per cent. In addition, in view of its greatly undervalued share price, Autohome's board of directors announced a plan to repurchase US$200 million worth of shares in the open market with its own funds over the next 12 months.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Per Share Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-four cents per common share, payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021. ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Cypress Development Announces Change To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cypress Development Corp.(TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( "Cypress" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Donald Huston and Ms. Amanda Chow have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective today. The Company would like to sincerely thank Mr. Huston and Ms. Chow for their invaluable contributions and service to the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Intent To Accelerate Buyback In Public Market In Lieu Of Previously Announced Secondary Offering And Concurrent Stock Repurchase

UWM Holdings Corporation ( NYSE:UWMC) (the "Company") announced today that SFS Holding Corp, ("SFS"), its principal shareholder, has terminated the previously announced secondary offering of Class A Common Stock and concurrent stock repurchase effective immediately (the "Offering"). The Offering was intended to increase UWMC's public float by approximately 50%, thereby making it a more liquid, tradable stock for larger indexes and institutional investors, while at the same time utilizing the Company's buyback authorization to reduce the number of fully diluted shares outstanding. However, the market's reaction to the Offering resulted in a share price level at which SFS is not willing to sell. With the termination of the Offering, no shares of common stock will be sold by SFS at this time. Instead, the Company intends to accelerate its previously announced buyback program and defer its plans to increase public float to a later date.
STOCKS
TheStreet

CHLA Celebrates 2021 Stars Of The Industry Winners

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association and the state's 6,000 hospitality providers today honored 16 individuals and properties who represent the best of California's lodging industry during its annual Stars of the Industry awards. "Throughout the trying times of the pandemic, these outstanding...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Exro Announces Filing Of Shelf Prospectus

Exro has filed a preliminary and final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. This shelf prospectus is being filed to give Exro the flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities at its discretion and when market conditions are favourable. CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2021...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

