ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of CyrusOne Inc.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) - Get CyrusOne, Inc. Report and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners. Stockholders will receive $90.50 for each share of CyrusOne stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $15 billion and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of CyrusOne Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/cone/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-cyrusone-inc-301424481.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Going Private Transaction With Novo Nordisk

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Dicerna (Nasdaq: DRNA), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Novo Nordisk. Ademi LLP alleges Dicerna's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Dicerna shareholders will receive only $38.25 per share...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Owlet, Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that: (a) purchasers of Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NSYE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS) securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) holders of Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021 that were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021, are eligible to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Butala v. Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, No. 21-cv-09016 (C.D. Cal.). Commenced on November 17, 2021, the Owlet class action lawsuit charges Owlet, certain of its top executives, and certain of Sandbridge's directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cypress Development Announces Change To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cypress Development Corp.(TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( "Cypress" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Donald Huston and Ms. Amanda Chow have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective today. The Company would like to sincerely thank Mr. Huston and Ms. Chow for their invaluable contributions and service to the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Centrus Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Cash Tender Offer To Purchase Its Series B Senior Preferred Stock And Related Consent Solicitation

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) ("Centrus" or the "Company") today announced the preliminary results of its tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase all of its outstanding Series B Senior Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Series B Preferred Shares") at a purchase price per share (inclusive of any rights to accrued but unpaid dividends) of $1,145.20 in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes, and the related consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") to amend the certificate of designation of the Series B Preferred Shares (the "Series B Preferred Amendment"). The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyrusone Inc#Lawsuits#Pllc#Kkr#Cone
TheStreet

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $175 Million Initial Public Offering

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Crescera" or the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "CRECU" beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CREC" and "CRECW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Arrival Announces Pricing And Upsize Of Public Follow-on Offering

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (ARVL) , announced today the pricing and upsize of its underwritten public follow-on offering (the "Follow-on Offering"). The size of the Follow-on Offering increased from the previously announced 25,000,000 ordinary shares to 32,373,684 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$9.50 per ordinary share. The Follow-on Offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Follow-on Offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the Follow-on Offering, Arrival has granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to 4,856,052 additional ordinary shares. All shares are being offered by Arrival.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kornit Digital Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) - Get Kornit Digital Ltd. Report ("Kornit"), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative, sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,645,953 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $151.00 per share. Kornit is offering 1,940,000 ordinary shares and an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") is offering 705,953 ordinary shares. Kornit will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares being offered by an affiliate of Amazon. The shares being sold by an affiliate of Amazon are being issued pursuant to the exercise of a warrant granted to Amazon by Kornit. Kornit has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 396,892 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Ecovyst Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Nabors Prices $700 Million In Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) - Get Nabors Industries Ltd. Report ("Nabors") today announced that Nabors Industries, Inc. ("NII") has priced $700 million in aggregate principal amount of senior priority guaranteed notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in the offering it announced earlier today. The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 7.375% and are being offered to investors at an initial price of 100% of par. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Nabors and certain of Nabors' indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries consisting of Nabors Drilling Holdings Inc., Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc., Nabors International Finance Inc., Nabors Lux Finance 1, Nabors Lux 2, Nabors Global Holdings Limited, Nabors International Management Limited, Nabors Holdings Ltd and Nabors Drilling Canada Limited. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $688.9 million in net proceeds to Nabors after deducting offering expenses payable by Nabors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SLI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Standard Lithium Ltd. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SLI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) resulting from allegations that Standard Lithium may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Standard Lithium securities...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - BMY

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS" or "the Company") (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report, if they received Contingent Value Rights ("CVRs") (NYSE: BMY.RT) in exchange for their shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) - Get Celgene Corporation Report pursuant to BMS' acquisition of Celgene on November 20, 2019. Shareholders have until December 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (SLI) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peloton Interactive, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") and certain of its senior executives (collectively, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in Peloton common stock between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period")
LAW
TheStreet

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing Of The Public Secondary Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) ("AquaBounty" or the "Company"), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11,200,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the "Selling Stockholders") at a price to the public of $2.10 per share. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,680,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. AquaBounty is not selling any shares in the offering, nor will AquaBounty receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 185,700 shares of Arcturus's common stock to 16 newly-hired employees, contingent upon the filing of a Form S-8 Registration Statement, which was filed today. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Dicerna" or the "Company") (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Novo Nordisk. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $38.25 per share in cash for each share of Dicerna common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at $3.3 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FinWise Bancorp Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp ("FinWise" or the "Company"), parent company of FinWise Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.50 per share. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $36.8 million. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $31.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on November 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FINW." The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MURRAY, UT
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages ON24, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ONTF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ON24, Inc. (ONTF) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 3, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") of the important January 3, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rover Announces The Pricing Of Follow-On Offering By Selling Stockholders

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. ("Rover") (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by stockholders of Rover that were investors in A Place for Rover, Inc. prior to its merger with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Rover will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Carter's, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Carter's, Inc. (CRI) - Get Carter's, Inc. Report today approved a 50% increase ($0.20) in the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.60 per share, for payment on December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021. "Earlier today,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy