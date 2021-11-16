ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Secureworks To Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results On December 2, 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (SCWX) - Get SecureWorks Corp. Class A Report today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results Thursday, December 2, 2021, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location.

About SecureworksSecureworks® (SCWX) - Get SecureWorks Corp. Class A Report is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secureworks-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-on-december-2-2021-301424739.html

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) - Get Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MOS) Report today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 79 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $350,000,000 Initial Public Offering

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) (the "Company"), a blank-check company led by Daniel G. Cohen as Chairman of the Board and Ryan M. Gilbert as President and Chief Executive Officer formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 35,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $350,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ZINGU" and will begin trading on November 19, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "ZING" and "ZINGW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secureworks Corp#Linkedin#U S#Scwx#Secureworkssecureworks#Facebook View
TheStreet

Centrus Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Cash Tender Offer To Purchase Its Series B Senior Preferred Stock And Related Consent Solicitation

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) ("Centrus" or the "Company") today announced the preliminary results of its tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase all of its outstanding Series B Senior Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Series B Preferred Shares") at a purchase price per share (inclusive of any rights to accrued but unpaid dividends) of $1,145.20 in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes, and the related consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") to amend the certificate of designation of the Series B Preferred Shares (the "Series B Preferred Amendment"). The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

WestRock Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (WRK) - Get WestRock Company Report, a leading provider of differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in Citi's 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 1, 2021. David B. Sewell, chief executive officer, and Alex Pease, chief financial officer, will present information about the Company at 11:00 am ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock's website, ir.westrock.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kornit Digital Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) - Get Kornit Digital Ltd. Report ("Kornit"), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative, sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,645,953 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $151.00 per share. Kornit is offering 1,940,000 ordinary shares and an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") is offering 705,953 ordinary shares. Kornit will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares being offered by an affiliate of Amazon. The shares being sold by an affiliate of Amazon are being issued pursuant to the exercise of a warrant granted to Amazon by Kornit. Kornit has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 396,892 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 185,700 shares of Arcturus's common stock to 16 newly-hired employees, contingent upon the filing of a Form S-8 Registration Statement, which was filed today. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.64% to $340.77 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.56 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Nabors Prices $700 Million In Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) - Get Nabors Industries Ltd. Report ("Nabors") today announced that Nabors Industries, Inc. ("NII") has priced $700 million in aggregate principal amount of senior priority guaranteed notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in the offering it announced earlier today. The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 7.375% and are being offered to investors at an initial price of 100% of par. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Nabors and certain of Nabors' indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries consisting of Nabors Drilling Holdings Inc., Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc., Nabors International Finance Inc., Nabors Lux Finance 1, Nabors Lux 2, Nabors Global Holdings Limited, Nabors International Management Limited, Nabors Holdings Ltd and Nabors Drilling Canada Limited. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $688.9 million in net proceeds to Nabors after deducting offering expenses payable by Nabors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Intuit Stock Lifts 9% After Raising Guidance

Shares of Intuit, the financial software company, rose by 9% after the trading hours on Thursday after the company announced it was increasing its guidance. Intuit saw its shares reach over $629 in after hours trading after the company reported its fiscal first quarter earnings of $228 million on revenue of $2.01 billion or 82 cents per share, compared to $1.32 billion from last year.
STOCKS
TheStreet

From Forbes. © 2021 Forbes. All Rights Reserved. Used Under License.

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) - Get Aptargroup, Inc. Report, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions, announced today that it has been ranked #1 on Forbes' Green Growth 50 2021 inaugural list. As part of the Green Growth 50, Forbes is highlighting large American corporations that have managed to cut their greenhouse gas emissions, while simultaneously growing earnings.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ecovyst Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investmentu.com

Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now

The most active penny stocks usually come from those markets which have plenty of room to grow. That includes newer markets, or ones that are constantly growing and are necessary. A couple examples are technology and medical. Below, I’ve picked out some of the most active penny stocks to buy....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.12% higher to $2,960.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $51.36 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hertz plans $1.5 billion offering of five-year high-yield bonds

Rental-care company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it is planning to offer $1.5 billion in five-year high-yield bonds in a private placement. Proceeds will be used along with cash on hand to repurchase all or some of the company's outstanding Series A preferred stock, and for general corporate purposes. The company, which emerged from bankruptcy in July, resumed trading on Nasdaq last week and selling shareholders raised $1.29 billion by selling shares ahead of the relisting. The company did not receive any proceeds from those sales. Shares were up 1.2% premarket.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy