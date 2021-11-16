ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden signs historic infrastructure bill

By Laura Olson
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12M4WU_0cxjwVkW00

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill during a ceremony at the White House packed with some 800 supporters, heralding what he said was a “truly consequential” spending bill that will improve Americans’ day-to-day lives.

But Democrats also emphasized that there is more to come—a $1.85 trillion social spending measure that still faces a close final vote in the U.S. House and  major changes in the evenly divided Senate, where passage will have to come without GOP support.

Biden said the infrastructure legislation— backed by nearly all congressional Democrats, as well as 19 Senate Republicans and 13 House Republicans — is a signal that polarized public officials in Washington can come together to create jobs and solve long-lingering problems.

“My message to the American people is: America is moving again. And your life is going to change for the better,” Biden said during the South Lawn ceremony attended by federal and state legislators, governors, mayors, labor leaders, business leaders, and other supporters.

The signing marked a significant victory for the president’s economic agenda.

But the tougher step still looms, as Democrats attempt to rally their narrow majorities to pass the accompanying bill that would spend trillions more on new programs to expand access to child care and preschool and combat climate change.

Two senators critical to reaching agreement on the infrastructure plan , Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, joined Biden on stage for the bill signing and spoke ahead of the president’s remarks.

“Our legislation represents the substantive policy changes that some have said are no longer possible in today’s Senate,” Sinema said. “How many times have we heard that important policy can only happen on a party line? Our legislation proves the opposite.”

Portman also lauded the bipartisan work involved in approving the infrastructure measure, saying the deal became possible after the group of lawmakers involved in negotiations agreed to shrink the package down to physical infrastructure — and separate out Biden’s proposals for new social and climate-change programs.

“Mr. President … you and I will disagree on the tax and spending (provisions) in the other priority you have, the reconciliation bill, but I think we can both agree that this infrastructure investment shouldn’t be a one-time bipartisan accomplishment,” said Portman, who is retiring at the end of his term next year.

“This should be the beginning of a renewed effort to work together on big issues facing this country,” Portman added.

In his remarks before signing the bill, Biden praised Portman as well as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted for the bill but did not attend Monday’s ceremony.

The new law, Biden said, is “proof that despite the cynics, Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results.”

Provisions of the new law include $110 billion to repair and rebuild roads and bridges; $90 billion for public transit; and $66 billion for passenger rail improvements.

Airports and ports also will see an infusion of federal funding, as will the country’s electric grid.

Billions more will pay for electric vehicle charging stations and the purchase of buses and ferries that run on electricity.

Another $65 billion will go toward expanding access to broadband internet access across the country, a provision touted during the signing ceremony by Donneta Williams, president of the United Steelworkers Local 1025 at a Wilmington, N.C., plant producing optical fiber needed for broadband upgrades.

“To paraphrase one of my favorite former vice presidents, it’s a big effing deal,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.)

Before heading to the White House, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat who was among the 10 senators who wrote the bill, told reporters on a press call that the signing was the culmination of several months of negotiation.

“This is one of the best days I’ve had in Washington, D.C.,” Tester told reporters. “This is something that, for six months we met and we argued and we fought and we worked and in the end we got something that is the biggest non-emergency investment in infrastructure in our nation’s history.”

The legislation drew some bipartisan support in both chambers. But the 13 House Republicans who joined Democrats in support of the bill have faced backlash for that vote from constituents and some of their colleagues.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, tweeted that they were “traitors,” and posted their office phone numbers.

GOP opponents of the measure have decried it as part of a “spending spree” by Democrats.

“Tennesseans want real infrastructure investment, not frivolous left-wing programs that add to our nation’s debt,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, (R-Tenn.), fumed in a press release ahead of the bill signing, slamming it as the “gateway” to the human infrastructure bill Democrats are still seeking to pass.

A half-dozen progressive House Democrats also opposed the physical infrastructure bill.

Those “no” votes included Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri, who wanted the $1.85 trillion social safety net and climate bill, known as “Build Back Better,” to be voted on at the same time as the infrastructure bill.

House Democrats have voted to set the terms of debate over the social reform package, and have aimed to hold a final vote as soon as this week.

“This is a great accomplishment, and there’s more to come,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.), said at the White House.

Environmental advocacy groups and their allies in the Congressional Progressive Caucus also have sought to present the infrastructure bill and the $1.85 trillion social spending plan as a package deal.

“This is scene one of a two-act play,” Manish Bapna, the president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement. “It sets the stage for Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act. That’s the centerpiece of President Biden’s strategy to drive equitable recovery with climate action in a moment the country urgently needs both.”

Asked about the social spending and climate bill, Tester stressed that it and the physical infrastructure bill are separate measures.

His priorities in the larger spending plan include making child care more accessible and affordable, providing federal housing funding and addressing climate change, he added.

During Monday’s ceremony, Vice President Kamala Harris also framed the two infrastructure bills as a set that is to be completed.

“This legislation, as significant as it is, as historic as it is, is part one of two,” Harris said. “Congress must also pass the Build Back Better Act.”

The post Biden signs historic infrastructure bill appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

U.S. House censures Rep. Paul Gosar and strips him of his committee assignment

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted 223-207 Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments, following his social media post of a manipulated cartoon that depicted him attacking Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois voted […] The post U.S. House censures Rep. Paul Gosar and strips him of his committee assignment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

U.S. House Democrats introduce censure motion due to violent Gosar video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing an anime sequence with the faces […] The post U.S. House Democrats introduce censure motion due to violent Gosar video appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

For the third time this year, U.S. Senate Republicans block voting rights bill

Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blocked another voting rights bill, this one named for Georgia civil rights icon John R. Lewis. On a 50-49 vote, the Senate declined to proceed to debate on the latest Democratic effort at a nationwide voting rights overhaul meant to stymie Republican-led state laws restricting voting access. It was […] The post For the third time this year, U.S. Senate Republicans block voting rights bill appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
Washington Post

CBO delivers surprisingly good news to Democrats on Build Back Better

It’s the Washington equivalent of a new Beyoncé album dropping: The Congressional Budget Office just released its “score” of the latest version of the Build Back Better bill. The House hopes to pass the bill Thursday night, and centrist Democrats may have been waiting to hear a bad deficit score to cut back or kill the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republican seeks credit for infrastructure bill he voted against

As Congress prepared to pass the Democrats' American Rescue Plan earlier this year, Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House Budget Committee, made an important prediction on the chamber floor. "What we are all concerned about on our side," Yarmuth said, referring to Democrats, "is that the Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Bills#Americans#Democrats#The U S House#Gop#Republicans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TIME

In Washington, ‘Bipartisan’ Can Mean a Lot of Things

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Lest you missed the rollout of the infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law yesterday, he used the word “bipartisan” five times in an unusually efficient 11 minutes of remarks.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

What’s in — and what’s out — of the $1.75 T social spending, climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in — and what’s out — of the $1.75 T social spending, climate bill appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy