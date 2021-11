In the weeks leading up to the opening of the 2021-2022 season, A.W. Hamilton encouraged EKU fans to embrace an interactive concept he hoped would become a new tradition. The coach wanted those in attendance at McBrayer Arena to yell 'WOOOOOOOO' when a Colonel launched a three-pointer, then to follow up with a 'BOOM" if the shot went in.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO