Asian Health Advocacy Alliance promotes wellness, community mental health support

November 14 virtual event taps interfaith leaders for guidance on mental wellness. MELBOURNE ― How do you deal with the stressors of life in the 21st century? For untold millions, finding balance and solace in spiritual traditions is key. On Sunday, Nov. 14 from 2:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m., the Mental Health Task Force of Suntree United Methodist Church will present Mental Health Sunday, an interfaith virtual program offering spiritual help for mental health challenges. The Zoom event will include world-renowned Harvard psychologist and author, Dr. David Rosmarin as keynote speaker, along with a diverse panel of Central Florida faith leaders. Rosmarin is the director of the Spirituality and Mental Health Program at McLean Hospital in Boston and the author of several books on the relevance of faith traditions for mental health. He and the panel will share wisdom from the major religions of the world and discuss how to achieve and maintain mental health wellness from a spiritual perspective. The group will also address the ongoing stigma associated with mental health problems. The public is invited to attend the free virtual Mental Health Sunday event. For a Zoom link, email deanad@suntreeumc.org, call 321-255-7378 or visit SuntreeUMC.org/mentalhealth/.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO