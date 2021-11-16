ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Asian Health Advocacy Alliance promotes wellness, community mental health support

Daily Tar Heel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs sounds of children jumping rope and playing the childhood game “Red Light, Green Light” could be heard in the background, attendees at the Asian Health Advocacy Alliance Wellness Field Day stopped to write affirmations and pieces of advice. Written on slips of colorful paper, one prompt read, “What...

www.dailytarheel.com

Comments / 0

Related
yale.edu

Lack of Access to Mental Health Treatment Reduces Lifetime Income

One in five Americans lives with a mental illness, according to figures from the National Institute for Mental Health. But Prof. Barbara Biasi says these illnesses are too often treated as secondary to the types of physical conditions that can be straightforwardly assessed with a stethoscope or blood-pressure cuff—by policymakers as well as by doctors.
MENTAL HEALTH
13 WHAM

RCSD students receive mental health support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a recent wave of violence in the city, professionals are finding students need time to process in order to heal. Angelica Matias is the head of RocRestorative, one of the Rochester City School District’s support services. The group has been helping students since 2015. Matias is in charge of a team of six professionals that respond to schools that requests mental health support. The needs of students vary, from focusing on school work to trauma and grief.
ROCHESTER, NY
Norwalk Reflector

Mental health myths

Mental health issues have gotten more exposure in recent years, but there are still many myths and misconceptions about mental health that people continue to believe. Sadly, there is also still a significant stigma attached to mental health treatment, much of which is related to outdated assumptions and misinformation. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Unc System#Health Advocacy#Unc Ch#Dutch#Ahaa#Asian American#Pacific Islanders
Daily News Of Newburyport

COMMENTARY: Addiction, mental health needs are on the rise

Last year, COVID was the big story eclipsing other important news, including the uptick in mental health issues and deaths caused by drug overdoses. Did you know that along with a rise in depression and anxiety in adults, the impact on our youth is a growing concern with suicide now second only to accidents in teenage death? DEA Administrator Anne Milgram was recently quoted as saying the “United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine.”
MENTAL HEALTH
kusi.com

Mental health awareness among the veteran community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Veteran’s Day is this Thursday, offering a day dedicated to honoring those who have served the United States. Major Glenn Ignazio, Ret. Spe. Ops Air Force Commander and Expert in Defense Intelligence Technology, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Veteran’s Day and mental health awareness among the veteran community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times Gazette

FAO recognized for visual health advocacy

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) recently accepted an award for its advocacy and dedication to the visual health of children in Appalachian Ohio. In early 2021, with the goal of increasing vision services to students in Appalachian Ohio, FAO launched a mobile vision clinic through its I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, partnering with Vision To Learn and the Ohio Optometric Association’s iSee program. The clinic travels to locations across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio to provide vision exams and free eye glasses to children.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
hometownnewsbrevard.com

'Mental Health Sunday' Examines Spiritual Support

November 14 virtual event taps interfaith leaders for guidance on mental wellness. MELBOURNE ― How do you deal with the stressors of life in the 21st century? For untold millions, finding balance and solace in spiritual traditions is key. On Sunday, Nov. 14 from 2:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m., the Mental Health Task Force of Suntree United Methodist Church will present Mental Health Sunday, an interfaith virtual program offering spiritual help for mental health challenges. The Zoom event will include world-renowned Harvard psychologist and author, Dr. David Rosmarin as keynote speaker, along with a diverse panel of Central Florida faith leaders. Rosmarin is the director of the Spirituality and Mental Health Program at McLean Hospital in Boston and the author of several books on the relevance of faith traditions for mental health. He and the panel will share wisdom from the major religions of the world and discuss how to achieve and maintain mental health wellness from a spiritual perspective. The group will also address the ongoing stigma associated with mental health problems. The public is invited to attend the free virtual Mental Health Sunday event. For a Zoom link, email deanad@suntreeumc.org, call 321-255-7378 or visit SuntreeUMC.org/mentalhealth/.
MELBOURNE, FL
The Guardian

Support Worker – Mental Health Services

Are you looking for a fulfilling role working with individuals with mental health needs?. We are looking to recruit a part time Support Worker to work with service users in their own homes or in public areas in the Bury area. You will collaborate with service users in a recovery-focused model, encouraging and supporting them with daily living skills in order to develop their abilities and engage in any desired activities.
MENTAL HEALTH
khqa.com

New mental health services to help rural communities

CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — Some 7.3 million nonmetropolitan adults reported having mental health issues according to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Those numbers account for 21.6% of all nonmetropolitan adults, which includes rural regions right here in the Tri-States. While the prevalence of mental illness is...
CARTHAGE, IL
KETV.com

Behavioral Health and Wellness Unit recognized for community impact

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Foundation recognized the Behavioral Health and Wellness Unit for its work in the past year. The mental health coordinator for the police department, Lindsay Kroll, said since its inception in 2019, the Behavioral Health and Wellness unit has responded to thousands of calls, averaging 400 per month in Omaha.
WWD

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Supports New Mental Health Initiative

Click here to read the full article. OPENING UP ART: Charles Winthrop Norton’s dream of having an art exhibition was realized Wednesday night, albeit posthumously. The late artist’s parents Brigitte and Chris orchestrated “The Pippins: Dilemma of Colors,” which is on view at High Line Nine through the end of this month. More than an unveiling of Norton’s whimsical and satirical characters and work, the show is designed to raise mental health awareness and to support Project Healthy Minds. All proceeds from the exhibition will benefit the Millennial/Gen-Z-driven nonprofit, which aims to provide free mental health services to 250,000 annually through...
VISUAL ART
plattsburgh.edu

Counselors Want Students to Look at Mental Health as Part of Overall Wellness

The SUNY Plattsburgh Counseling Center tells students not to wait for a crisis before taking care of their mental health. “Historically we’ve been taught that if you’re struggling with mental health issues it’s a sign of weakness or a character flaw” said Kristina Moquin, one of three counselors in the Student Health and Counseling Center on campus. “It’s not a choice, but it was expected that you just had to deal with it. Students try to open up to their parents, tell them they’re anxious or depressed and parents would say, ‘What do you have to be depressed about? You have this or that — like you have to have a reason to be depressed.”
PLATTSBURGH, NY
coloradocommunitymedia.com

Denver Area Families in Need of Mental Health and Emotional Support Can Access Community Programs at Tennyson Center for Children

Mental health services are in demand to support Denver’s children and families. Earlier this year, Children’s Hospital declared a “youth mental health state of emergency” citing statistics showing that between January and April, behavioral health visits to Children’s Hospital Colorado pediatric emergency departments were up 72% over the same period in 2019.
DENVER, CO
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers find social support key to veterans’ mental health

A Yale study conducted in collaboration with the National Center for PTSD found that social support is key to reducing veterans’ suicide risks. In recent years, scientists have identified numerous genes associated with suicidal thoughts and behaviors. From this data, polygenic risk scores can be calculated, which estimate an individual’s likelihood for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. For a team of researchers at Yale, a crucial question emerged: can a combination of psychological and social — psychosocial — factors buffer against a genetic risk for suicide?
NEW HAVEN, CT
stonyplainreporter.com

FSMA hosts weekly mental health support workshops

The blanket of the Covid pandemic continues to weigh on the world and it is no exaggeration to say that it has effected everyone to some degree. Whether you’ve lost a loved one, lost a job, or you just feel disconnected from your community, we all could benefit from a bit of support.
YOGA
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Understanding mental health is a conversation for the community

In a community panel on Oct. 19, school, law enforcement, health and faith leaders shared what they’ve seen with mental health and mental illnesses through their jobs in Wadena. The event, attended by about 30 people, was hosted by Women United of Fergus Falls as a series of discussions on topics that matter.
WADENA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy