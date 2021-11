The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim just recently dropped, with a new 2021 repackaging. The Anniversary Edition adds tons of high-quality community-created content straight into the game — and because we’re hopelessly addicted to one of the best-selling RPGs ever made, we have to track down literally all the new stuff. There are dozens of little mods included here. There are large feature-rich mods that just add stuff for you to do (like fishing), there are epic quests, new armor sets, fresh weapons to test, and new crafting systems to play around with. There is so much stuff, there’s really no official documentation to help you find it all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO