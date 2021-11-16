‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver Buys Off the Grid Estate in Topanga

Click here to read the full article.

Earlier this year, tenacious LAPD detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch — better known to his real-life acquaintances as Titus Welliver, veteran Hollywood actor — finalized his divorce from fifth wife Jose Stemkens. The “Bosch” star kept his longtime Connecticut farmhouse in the split, but the City of Angels has successfully drawn him back to the West Coast, where he’s plunked down $4 million on a remarkably secluded estate in Topanga, deep in the remote and ruggedly scenic mountains between Malibu and L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. (It won’t be mistaken for his architectural marvel of a hillside home on “Bosch,” but it’ll do.)

Welliver’s big property buy might have something to do with his new partner Samantha Zara Edge, a wealthy L.A. local who’s a daughter of the late Moody Blues cofounder Graeme Edge. But whatever the case, it’s easy to see the residential attraction — the nearly six-acre estate is well off the proverbial beaten path, set down an almost impossibly long, narrow and windy gated road and behind big driveway gates of its own.

Described in the listing as an “architectural statement” and “the ultimate L.A. hideaway,” the 6,000-square-foot house is very large, with more than a hint of 1930s Streamline Moderne to its swoopy architecture. But the four-bedroom and five-bath structure was actually built in 2000, per records. Last sold in 2016 for $3.1 million, the property is reminiscent of a swanky Palm Desert retreat, with drought-tolerant landscaping ideal for an arid climate and views of jagged mountains from nearly every room.

Listing photographs show models posed in the home, which boasts floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors and a pebble-tec swimming pool out back. A 2,000-square-foot great room will impress guests with its voluminous scale, a gourmet kitchen offers luxe appliances, and there appears to be an attached 1,900-square-foot “accessory” unit with studio space “for artists, musicians, or even to house your prized auto collection,” per the listing.

For a truly off-the-grid lifestyle, the new Welliver estate also boasts massive solar panels and a private well system. The secluded mesa property also border protected wildliands, and there are miles of little-used trails dotting the serene surrounding landscape. And while the house is a good 20+ minutes’ drive from most shops and restaurants, the Topanga General Store is only a quick jaunt away.

Paul Ferra and Melissa Oliver of Coldwell Banker handled both sides of the transactions.