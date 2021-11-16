ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon to pay $500,000 fine for failing to notify workers of Covid cases

By Guardian staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRY9g_0cxjuAWv00

Amazon has agreed to pay a $500,000 fine and be monitored by California officials after the state’s attorney general said the company failed to “adequately notify” workers and health authorities about new Covid-19 cases.

Sign up to our weekly technology newsletter, TechScape.

Amazon employs about 150,000 people in California, most of them at 100 “fulfillment centers” – sprawling warehouses where orders are packed and shipped. The agreement, which must be approved by a judge, requires the Seattle-based retailer to notify its workers within a day of new coronavirus cases in their workplaces.

Related: Amazon profits suffer largest percentage drop in four years

Amazon also agreed to notify local health agencies of new virus cases within 48 hours and will stop issuing notices that Rob Bonta, California’s attorney general, said do not adequately tell employees about Amazon’s safety and disinfection plan and workers’ rights related to the pandemic.

“As the company enjoyed booming and historic sales with its stock price doubling, Amazon failed to adequately notify warehouse workers and local health agencies of Covid case numbers, often leaving them unable to effectively track the spread of the virus,” Bonta told reporters in San Francisco at an event held across the street from an Amazon warehouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqmBj_0cxjuAWv00
Rob Bonta, California attorney general, announces the fine against Amazon during a news conference outside one of the company’s distribution facilities in San Francisco. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bonta added: “This left many workers understandably terrified and powerless to make informed decisions to protect themselves and to protect their loved ones,” such as getting tested for the virus, staying home or quarantining if they have been notified of a potential workplace exposure.

Bonta said the judgment is the first of its kind in the US and complies with a state “right-to-know” law that took effect last year.

An Amazon spokesperson, Barbara Agrait, said in a statement that the company was “glad to have this resolved and to see that the AG found no substantive issues with the safety measures in our buildings”.

Xavier Becerra, the former California attorney general who now heads the US Health and Human Services Department, last December asked a judge to order Amazon to comply with subpoenas his office issued nearly four months earlier as part of its investigation into how the company was protecting workers from the coronavirus at its facilities.

It is not known how many Amazon employees have been exposed to the virus at work during the course of the pandemic. In October 2020, the company disclosed that nearly 20,000 of its frontline US workers had tested positive or were presumed infected.

The judgment, which applies only in California, requires the company to allow monitoring of its virus notifications by the attorney general’s office for a year and to pay the half-million-dollar settlement that will go to enforce the state’s consumer protection laws.

California’s “right-to-know” law requires employers to notify employees of coronavirus cases at their worksites, tell the workers about pandemic-related protections, benefits, disinfection and safety plans and to report cases to local health agencies.

The agreement came as Amazon gears up for the holiday crush of package deliveries. Bonta said compliance is particularly important as the state prepares for another possible winter surge in cases as people gather indoors for the holidays.

California this year also became the first state to prohibit big retailers from firing warehouse workers for missing quotas that interfere with bathroom and rest breaks.

That law prohibits Amazon and similar companies from disciplining workers for following health and safety laws, and allows employees to sue to suspend unsafe quotas or reverse retaliation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
New York Post

Companies turn to unvaccinated workers to fight labor shortage

Companies have turned to recruiting unvaccinated workers in the latest effort to combat the nationwide labor shortage that’s preventing companies from bouncing back from the depths of the pandemic. JP Valadez, a worker at NextGen Code Company in Lubbock, Texas, launched NoVaxMandate.org, an online job board, to help connect the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Workplace Retaliation Tied to Covid Is Prohibited, EEOC Says

Employees are protected from retaliation by their employers for asserting anti-discrimination rights related to Covid-19, the federal government said in new guidance Wednesday. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated its technical guidance for employers to clarify how anti-retaliation protections apply during the ongoing pandemic. The guidance comes as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tire Review

OSHA Details Vaccination Requirements for Certain Employers

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released a Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that will require workplaces with 100 or more employees to ensure staff is fully vaccinated by Jan 4, 2022, or tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. The Auto Care Association said this new requirement will impact a number of its member companies.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Xavier Becerra
The Next Web

Some employers opting for geo-specific pay as remote work becomes norm

The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed how and where people work. Although it’s difficult to predict the long-term trends that will evolve as a result, it’s clear that many tech workers are considering moving away from expensive city centres. Back in February, Spotify announced that its 6,550 employees can choose where...
ECONOMY
News Talk KIT

Ag News: OSHA Releases COVID Mandates

**OSHA released exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private employers. The Hagstrom Report says the mandate won’t take effect until January 4 and begins after harvest season. Chuck Conner, president of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, says he’s disappointed that OSHA’s exemptions don’t adopt several commonsense...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Health And Safety#Amazon Warehouse#Covid#Techscape
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
CBS DFW

Dept. Of Labor Alleges Peterbilt Worker In Denton Fired In Retaliation For COVID-19 Safety Concerns

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Labor is alleging that a worker at the truck manufacturer Peterbilt Motor Co. was fired after voicing concerns about exposure to COVID-19. In a statement released on November 17, the US Department of Labor announced that its Office of the Solicitor had filed suit against PACCAR Inc, doing business under the name Peterbilt Motor Co., in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. According to the lawsuit, a worker at the Denton facility expressed concerns about exposure to the virus in March 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread in the US. A company representative...
DENTON, TX
WGAU

Coronavirus: California fines Amazon for ‘concealing’ COVID-19 cases

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced that Amazon will pay a fine for “concealing” COVID-19 case numbers from its employees. Amazon has agreed to pay $500,000 for violating a California law meant to improve workplace safety, the Los Angeles Times reported. Amazon also agreed to notify its workers within one day of new reported COVID-19 cases and provide the number of cases in the workplace.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ars Technica

California says Amazon must stop hiding COVID case counts from workers

California's attorney general yesterday said that Amazon has been hiding COVID-19 case counts from warehouse workers throughout the pandemic and announced a settlement in which Amazon agreed to keep workers up to date on the number of infections in their workplaces. Attorney General Rob Bonta alleged in a lawsuit that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy