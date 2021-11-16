ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFTerra Hackathon Sets November 17 Deadline for Idea Submission

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of blockchain projects and venture capital funds led by Galactic Punks and Contango Digital Assets, has announced the deadline for submitting ideas for its one of a kind NFTerra Hackathon will be November 17th at 11:59pm. This unique developer contest is focusing on bringing fresh talent into the Terra...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Fund#Nfterra#Infrastructure And Tools#Tefi#Metaverse And Gaming#Interoperability#Dao Social#Ust#Secret Network Prize#The Secret Network#The Bulldao Community
