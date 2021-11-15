MVPR is hiring a Celeb/VIP Account Manager In New York, NY

Scenario Communications is seeking an Account Director with solid business, fashion, and lifestyle media contacts aligning with lifestyle, entertainment, fashion/beauty, technology, consumer, and events. The position requires a minimum of six years experience at an agency or similar company. Someone in this role must have a proven track record of managing accounts, highly-motivated, have a professional manner, a sharp attention to detail, be able to work in a fast-paced environment, multi-task and collaborate with team members, provide mentorship and oversee junior team members, and demonstrate an ability to manage accounts with minimal supervision. The role is responsible for leading and directing the creation of strategic public relations initiatives for a client. Account Directors are evaluated on overall new business contributions, client service management, and media relations ability on both an individual and team basis. Candidate can be located in New York or Los Angeles area. Position will start as work from home until we return to an office. There may be times that after-hours support may be needed for virtual, in-market and sometimes on-site at various locations (some travel may be involved).

13 DAYS AGO