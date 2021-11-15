MVPR is hiring a Celeb/VIP Account Manager In New York, NY
By Winnie Liu
fashionista.com
3 days ago
New York City based boutique PR agency, MVPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to join its VIP division. The ideal candidate will possess a comprehensive network of relationships with the world’s leading celebrities, fashion stylists, publicist contacts, industry agents and influencers and be able to lead client accounts. The successful...
Scenario Communications is seeking an Account Director with solid business, fashion, and lifestyle media contacts aligning with lifestyle, entertainment, fashion/beauty, technology, consumer, and events. The position requires a minimum of six years experience at an agency or similar company. Someone in this role must have a proven track record of managing accounts, highly-motivated, have a professional manner, a sharp attention to detail, be able to work in a fast-paced environment, multi-task and collaborate with team members, provide mentorship and oversee junior team members, and demonstrate an ability to manage accounts with minimal supervision. The role is responsible for leading and directing the creation of strategic public relations initiatives for a client. Account Directors are evaluated on overall new business contributions, client service management, and media relations ability on both an individual and team basis. Candidate can be located in New York or Los Angeles area. Position will start as work from home until we return to an office. There may be times that after-hours support may be needed for virtual, in-market and sometimes on-site at various locations (some travel may be involved).
CL Collective is a content and communications agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands. We are seeking motivated, reliable and enthusiastic PR interns in New York, to start immediately. This position is remote. Responsibilities:. - Assist with building and updating master media lists and press contact...
Agentry PR is a full service marketing communications agency. We specialize within the fashion, lifestyle and entertainment sectors across all facets of marketing and public relations, from brand strategy and media outreach to events, sponsorships and VIP relations. Agentry currently houses and manages 20+ clients in the menswear, womenswear, and accessory divisions. Clients include Minnetonka, Mavi, Shopbop Man, AKNVAS, A.Potts, Fair Harbor, Florsheim, and Gola, among others. Agentry PR seeks organized, motivated individuals with strong multi-tasking abilities for the upcoming semester. Our interns help the PR teams across all accounts.
Objective: Partner with VP, Marketing and CEO on execution of business objectives for Loefflerrandall.com and related digital platforms. Work to achieve department goals through optimization of search marketing, email marketing, affiliate marketing, and CRM media. Assist as needed with daily operations and site maintenance, and work cohesively with cross-functional partners in marketing, merchandising, sales and logistics.
Very Good Light is the leading beauty, grooming, and wellness destination for Generation Z and young Millennials. Born from the idea that confidence comes from the inside out, Very Good Light aims to champion beauty beyond the binary and uplift individuals in ALL communities. This is accomplished through personal essays,...
Good light is all about beauty beyond the binary. We are cruelty-free, clean, vegan, and manufactured in South Korea. We’re a company focused on pushing culture forward by promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty through product and purpose. We strive to reflect the diversity and fluidity of the world we live in today and a percentage of all sales goes to help True Colors United.
Communité, a leading PR and influencer marketing agency specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an Influencer Marketing Coordinator, with 1-2 years of relevant industry experience. This person will work with best-in-class brands and talent to maximize the strength and reach of influencer marketing. This is a two-fold position, you will 1) assist in management of select influencer/tastemaker talent and project manage the details of their brand partnerships and 2) assist in casting and managing influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of our brand clients.
Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Account Executive to join its expanding Fashion team, which works in both men’s and women’s fashion and luxury watch and accessories brands. This dynamic position will partner with some of the firm’s largest clients and work to achieve successful, high impact programs and placements and excellent client satisfaction.
There is no one-size-fits-all for an SGPR client as we work across consumer tech, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and social impact organizations. We've handled mergers for GE, launched brands that challenge the norm like Billie, created a closet calculator to see how recycled clothing impacts the environment with thredUP, and catapulted Olay’s Super Bowl ad to the cover of AdWeek.
Savannah Engel Public Relations is looking for a full-time Public Relations Assistant starting ASAP. Candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Ideally with a Fashion and Lifestyle background. The PR Assistant will work directly under our full-time PR Manager, assisting with client management, short-lead & long-lead product pitching, drafting & circulating press releases as well as working hiring and managing interns per semester. Minimum 1-2 years of PR experience. The position will be in-person. The person will work on pitching, overseeing sample trafficking, seeding, product and brand launches, VIP dressing, event production, and more...
Premium New York apparel brand is seeking freelance Fashion PR / Marketing Assistant to help with promotions, media & press relations. Motivated contributor needed to relay creative ideas, styling and trend research. This is a remote position for a brand that targets fashionistas in the USA and London. What You’ll...
