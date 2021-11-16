Forest Hills' Hoover headed to Division I Robert Morris University softball program

SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills High School senior softball player Mackenzie Hoover signed her national letter of intent to NCAA Division I Robert Morris University and made a bit of team history on Monday.

“It is huge for the program,” said Forest Hills softball coach Krista Hershberger. “I believe she is the first one we’ve ever had in Division I, so this is a great thing for the program, looking forward. I think she’s going to set a precedent for the rest of the players that we can achieve this.”

Hoover played center field and later moved to shortstop for the 9-9 Rangers last season. Forest Hills advanced to the District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal round in 2021.

Robert Morris went 25-18 and advanced to the Horizon League Tournament in the spring.

“When I went there, I just liked how homey it felt,” Hoover said of the campus in Moon Township near Pittsburgh. “It was more spread out, not really compact. I liked that and it felt like around here.”

As a junior, Hoover was an all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection after batting .458 with an .812 slugging percentage. She had 22 hits, seven doubles, three triples, two homers, 15 RBIs and 18 runs.

“She is a very special athlete, hard-working,” Hershberger said. “I’ve not had one like her before. She’s always giving it 100%. She’s been so versatile. She’s been of huge importance to the team, moving all over the field. She was at center field. She moved to shortstop without even changing anything.”

Hoover said she is eager to join her Rangers teammates for her senior season. But she’ll be part of the Rangers’ perennial District 6-contending girls basketball team until then.

Hoover has played on three straight District 6 championship teams in girls basketball. She’s also been part of the successful Forest Hills girls volleyball squad.

“We’ve won a lot of district titles. It’s all memorable,” said Hoover, who hasn’t decided on a college major.

She is the daughter of Chad and Carrie Hoover.