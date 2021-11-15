ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues call up Perunovich, waive Clifford

By Jim Thomas St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Anniston Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Perunovich’s time has come. The prized defenseman prospect has been recalled by the Blues, who in turn have sent goalie Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. On a busy Monday, the Blues also placed veteran...

www.annistonstar.com

FanSided

St. Louis Blues: Scott Perunovich Was Not Snubbed Being Left In AHL

The St. Louis Blues were forced to make roster moves on the afternoon of November 5, 2021. The team has had more names added to the covid protocol list and they also found out Brayden Schenn would be out for an undetermined amount of time after he was returned to St. Louis from their west-coast road trip.
NHL
NHL

Perunovich recalled from Springfield

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen to Springfield. Perunovich, 23,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues place two-time Stanley Cup champion Kyle Clifford on waivers

The St. Louis Blues placed Kyle Clifford on waivers, according to Jeff Marek of Sportsnet. With Scott Perunovich’s recall, the team needed to clear more than $900K in cap space if it wanted to activate Oskar Sundqvist from injured reserve. Clifford, who makes $1M this season, could be loaned to the minor leagues should he clear waivers, completely burying his cap hit.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Trade For Kyle Clifford from Blues

Kyle Clifford is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team has acquired the forward from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations. Both teams have confirmed the trade on social media. Clifford, who cleared waivers earlier today is heading back to a team he knows well. The...
NHL
Person
Scott Perunovich
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Doug Armstrong
Person
Ville Husso
Person
Niko Mikkola
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Kyle Clifford
NHL

Perunovich set to make NHL debut

Scott Perunovich is here. The St. Louis Blues recalled Perunovich from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on Monday morning, and now he will make his NHL regular-season debut on Tuesday night when the Blues host the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. The 23-year-old defenseman has been tearing up the...
NHL
MassLive.com

St. Louis Blues recall Scott Perunovich from Springfield Thunderbirds; defenseman shares AHL’s scoring lead

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua, and defenseman Calle Rosen to Springfield. Perunovich, 23,...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Add Major Reinforcements in Sundqvist, Perunovich

The St. Louis Blues hit their first rough stretch of the season, going 0-2-1 in their last three, losing both games of a weekend back-to-back after heartbreaking last-minute goals against. Though the team won’t make any excuses, COVID protocols and injuries have left them severely shorthanded. Top six forward Brayden Schenn is on the shelf due to an injury, Torey Krug , who had been playing his best hockey with the Blues, has missed time due to COVID (as had Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly before him), and the COVID unavailability of backup goalie Ville Husso led to 21-year-old AHL goaltender Joel Hofer, whom no one expected to sniff the NHL this season, starting Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the league.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Coyotes at Blues preview: Perunovich here to give defense a jolt

Allow me to start this preview with a moment of silence for Kyle Clifford. It’s not surprising to see him get sent down to clear roster space for Oskar Sundqvist’s return - he was always the most likely player gone. The depth that the Blues have in the bottom nine, or whoever you consider to be the bottom nine, has rendered Clifford a moot point. He’s fine on the fourth line, but not fine elsewhere - and the other rotating group of players, especially Klim Kostin, are lineup multitaskers. Clifford is, as Alton Brown would call him, a unitasker. He’s an egg slicer, or an avocado pit remover. Why spend $1 million on something to take the pit out of an avocado and slice it when a chef’s knife would do?
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers: Former top scorer Marian Gaborik retires

Former New York Rangers scorer Marian Gaborik announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a 17-year NHL career. Gaborik spent parts of four seasons on Broadway, earning 229 points (114 goals, 115 assists) over 255 games. He also added 13 points in two playoff appearances (25 games). Gaborik, 39, made his...
NHL
New York Post

Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

Power Rankings: The Cats are on Top

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Florida Panthers have been looking up at the Carolina Hurricanes in...
NHL
cycloneshockey.com

KNOTT CALLED-UP TO MILWAUKEE

Cyclones forward Graham Knott has received an AHL call-up to the Milwaukee Admirals. Knott joins the the Nashville Predators' AHL affiliate ahead of the team's three game road trip to Manitoba. Knott, 24, heads to his third AHL team after playing 10 games with the Cyclones to start the season....
NHL
Denver Post

NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak

The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any North American major professional sports league has been hit by rescheduling this fall because of the coronavirus. Games scheduled for Tuesday at New Jersey, at home Thursday against Nashville and...
NHL

