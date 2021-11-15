Blues call up Perunovich, waive Clifford

Allow me to start this preview with a moment of silence for Kyle Clifford. It’s not surprising to see him get sent down to clear roster space for Oskar Sundqvist’s return - he was always the most likely player gone. The depth that the Blues have in the bottom nine, or whoever you consider to be the bottom nine, has rendered Clifford a moot point. He’s fine on the fourth line, but not fine elsewhere - and the other rotating group of players, especially Klim Kostin, are lineup multitaskers. Clifford is, as Alton Brown would call him, a unitasker. He’s an egg slicer, or an avocado pit remover. Why spend $1 million on something to take the pit out of an avocado and slice it when a chef’s knife would do?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO