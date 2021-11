The Value of Good Local Journalism that Goes Beyond the Minimum. I commend GMW for their elections reporting, specifically with respect to their seeking and releasing public candidate correspondence with the town through the Freedom of Information Act request. This information — as well as inflammatory social media posts that relate to the position they seek — is absolutely fair game and gives us voters “real world” information about the candidates that goes beyond glossy, prepared statements. Those who deem this “irresponsible” don’t seem to understand the FOIA, or the value of good local journalism that goes beyond the minimum — especially now, when local press is an endangered species. Keep it up GMW.

