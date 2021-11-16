ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Winds increase & temperatures decrease throughout Tuesday

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YoXY5_0cxjpdpF00

Gusts of 60 TO 65 mph blew Monday in the Livingston/Nye areas. Powerful winds up to 65 mph will spread across the plains overnight, possibly reaching Billings before sunrise.

Overnight temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s and 50s for many locations with most of Tuesday's warmest temperatures very early in the day. A front will cross over our area Tuesday morning with temperatures falling gradually as winds shift to the northwest.

Winds are expected to reach 60+ mph for much of the region. A High Wind Warning in affect for most of the area includes possible gusts in the area mountains to 75 mph and there is a chance of damage around Red Lodge Mountain and in the Big Horns.

Little to no precipitation expected with this front except for some light rain/snow mix in the mountains Monday night into Tuesday. Winds should decrease throughout Tuesday evening.

Billings forecast:

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a temperatures falling through the mornring. West northwest wind 26 to 36 mph increasing to 36 to 46 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 16 to 20 mph.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q2 News

Travel outlook good so far for Thanksgiving

Livingston, Nye and the surrounding areas will see winds gust 35 to 45 mph Wednesday night, but otherwise light winds around the area. Lows will be in the teens and 20s. Highs will climb back to the 40s Thursday. A bit more wind looks to push the highs into the lower 50s by Friday.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Temperatures on a roller coaster

After a chilly Wednesday, downslope flow will begin warming daytime temperatures into the 40s today then 50s tomorrow and Saturday before another cold front cools temperatures back down into the 40s on Sunday. Latest outlooks have the area leaning warmer than average next week through the end of November.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, MT
City
Billings, MT
Q2 News

Weather takes a nap

Damaging winds swept through the region yesterday and now push over to eastern Montana today where gusts over 40 mph will be possible around Miles City, Wibaux, Glendive and Ekalaka. The winds will weaken as the evening approaches.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A bit of an active pattern ahead

It's a windy Saturday with gusts up to 50 mph in the Billings area. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a chance of some precipitation. The winds will calm down a bit Saturday night, but we aren't out of the clear just yet.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Wind rips trees down, causes major damage in Wyoming town

Tuesday morning was one Margo Ford will never forget. "The house shook. It was a horrible boom," Ford said. "You could hear glass just shatter everywhere." Wind gusts of up to 92 miles per hour in the small Wyoming town of Story caused a 50-foot Ponderosa pine in Ford's backyard to fall straight on top of her house, crashing through the master bedroom window.
WYOMING STATE
Q2 News

When the winds stop - the temperatures drop

Strong westerly winds start over the western foothills Friday night, spreading east toward the Dakotas through the day on Saturday. Stronger winds are possible near showers Saturday afternoon as the rain could drive the winds to the surface.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#West Northwest
Q2 News

Several windy days coming

It will be calmer today as we await our next cold front that will pass through tomorrow bringing the possibility of 50+ mph wind gusts back into the area tonight through Saturday. Livingston to Harlowton and the eastern plains could receive gusts in excess of 60 mph.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Chilly, Windy East, Mountain Snow

It won’t be as windy today in Billings, but the eastern plains still expect gusts up to 40 mph through this evening. Gusts in excess of 60 mph could whip through Fallon and Carter counties. After a calmer Friday, 40 mph wind gusts will pick up again across the Q2 viewing area on Saturday with the passing of another cold front.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A windy Wednesday

A passing cold front will bring a cool down over the next few days. It will also bring winds gusting up to 40 mph in Billings, the western foothills and Livingston to Big Timber this afternoon then into the eastern plains tomorrow. Use caution if driving high profile vehicles and secure your lawn furniture.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy