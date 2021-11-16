Winds increase & temperatures decrease throughout Tuesday

Gusts of 60 TO 65 mph blew Monday in the Livingston/Nye areas. Powerful winds up to 65 mph will spread across the plains overnight, possibly reaching Billings before sunrise.

Overnight temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s and 50s for many locations with most of Tuesday's warmest temperatures very early in the day. A front will cross over our area Tuesday morning with temperatures falling gradually as winds shift to the northwest.

Winds are expected to reach 60+ mph for much of the region. A High Wind Warning in affect for most of the area includes possible gusts in the area mountains to 75 mph and there is a chance of damage around Red Lodge Mountain and in the Big Horns.

Little to no precipitation expected with this front except for some light rain/snow mix in the mountains Monday night into Tuesday. Winds should decrease throughout Tuesday evening.

Billings forecast:

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a temperatures falling through the mornring. West northwest wind 26 to 36 mph increasing to 36 to 46 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 16 to 20 mph.