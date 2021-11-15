ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mosqueda Corrects Inaccurate Information on SPD; Confirming Federal Monitor Briefed & Feedback Incorporated

By Joseph Peha
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago

Chair Committed to Transparent, Accountable Budget Process that includes correcting misinformation

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Pos. 8 – Citywide), Chair of the Select Budget Committee, spoke today during Council Briefing to clarify misinformation published by The Seattle Times editorial board about engagement with the Federal Court Monitor Central, following a Central Staff Presentation last Friday to correct misrepresentations of investments Seattle Police Department (SPD) proposed in 2022.

“The Editorial Board failed to recognize – or properly characterize – both the Monitor’s statement at the time of deliberations, or take into account the feedback incorporated into the proposed 2022 budget. The budget items that the Monitor flagged as necessary to be in compliance with the Consent Decree are funded in my proposed balancing package. The meeting with the Monitor occurred with Central Staff at Councilmembers’ request on November 1, the Monitor’s feedback was received on November 8, and edits were incorporated prior to publication on November 9 to be responsive to the Monitor’s feedback. Misinformation and accusations by the Seattle Times Editorial Board are corrected for in this timeline summarizing interactions with the Court Monitor,” Mosqueda clarified.

“Council has benefitted in the past from our collaboration with Monitor Oftelie towards our shared goal that budget and policy decisions made by the Council keep us in compliance with the Consent Decree,” said Councilmember Lisa Herbold (District 1, West Seattle and South Park). “As Council’s Public Safety and Human Services committee chair, I am grateful that Budget Chair Mosqueda included funding for technology investments associated with Consent Decree compliance, as requested by Monitor Oftelie.”

Furthermore, Central Staff clarified during the Select Budget Committee meeting last Friday that claiming that a reduction to an increase is a cut is just not accurate. As summarized by the nonpartisan Central Staff – there are no cuts to current SPD staffing, nor are there cuts to SPD officers in the Chair’s Balancing Package. As described in committee last week, the Mayor’s proposed budget included approximately $19M in salary savings that would not be needed – some of that money would have sat on a shelf. The proposed budget included $6.8 million in new investments for SPD, including increasing investments for overtime, technology and training, and with the remaining available resources we have invested in gun violence prevention, mental health crisis response units, law enforcement diversion programs and community public safety investments.

The Mayor’s approach required Council and Central Staff to grapple with a budget that was appropriating nearly $19M of salary funding for officers that would not be needed, because there are not officers there to take the salaries — and that is in the proposed budget — but is instead being redirected other places. The city normally operates under a process known as incremental budgeting, whereby salary funding that may no longer be needed for the purpose it was intended, might normally be reduced and taken back to the General Fund, and if a new item was needed they could be re-examined as distinct policy choices — such as items that are on that list. But that is not how the Mayor wrote this budget, nor how it was presented to this Council.  Instead, she retained approximately $19M in savings in SPD, and redirected that savings to these items, so when Council received the budget and decided to reduce these increased items, it appears as though Council is making a cut. And that is not a fair way to portray it — if indeed these were proposed as new, distinct items to consider, Could would be rejecting new items — which is more true than the case that the Council is cutting the SPD base budget.

The Chair’s Balancing Package specific to SPD includes:

  • No cuts to current SPD Staffing – no cuts to SPD Officers in the Proposed Budget
  • Fully funds the hiring plan for SPD – adding 125 new officers in 2022
  • Fully funds the current and recently expanded Community Safety Officer units (CSOs)
  • Adds $3.8 million for NEW technology – importantly, the IT systems that the Federal Court Monitor has flagged as prudent are included in the budget without proviso
  • Adds $4.6 million in overtime totaling $26.4 million for the year for OT
  • Maintains $4.1 million in for discretionary purposes above the current budget
  • Maintains $925,000 for travel and training above the current budget
  • Maintains $750,000 for officer wellness and supervision to support retention, and $218,000 to accelerate the hiring process for both sworn and civilian positions and support recruitment

Additionally, the following public safety strategies are included in Chair’s Balancing Package – totalling near $27 million for community safety and stability:

  • 26 positions to the CSCC to address the CSCC’s 911 existing dispatch operational needs
  • $4 million for the Seattle Community Safety Initiative to address gun violence
  • $500,000 to HSD for restorative justice programs
  • $3.5 million for LEAD – law enforcement diversion
  • $2.5 million to expand mobile mental and behavioral health crisis services
  • $1.5 million for mobile advocacy services with flexible financial assistance for survivors of gender-based violence
  • $1 million for expanding mental and behavioral health (half going to school-based care)
  • $1.5 million for SFD for 20 additional firefighter recruits
  • Over $1 million to create the Triage One triage team
  • Fully funds the three Health One operational teams
  • Among many other items – more information can be found here.

“As Budget Chair, I am committed to a transparent and accountable budgeting process and endeavor to ensure all stakeholders have access to accurate information. I am committed to clearing up misinformation, misrepresentation or accusations so that members of the community know the truth about the investments and strategies under consideration. While there may be differences of opinion on investment strategies, it’s critical to have an informed discussion about how scarce resources in 2022 are deployed,” said Chair Mosqueda. “Just last month, we saw a decrease in 2022 projected revenue which meant all departments saw a change in the proposed investments relative to the Mayor’s proposed budget so that Council could respond to the tremendous need for food and shelter, violence reduction and survivor assistance, mental health and law enforcement diversion assistance, among many other investments. In the midst of this pandemic, any dollar that could be used in 2022 for direct assistance to families and individuals in need that would otherwise go unused was redeployed to help create stability, safety and care,” concluded Mosqueda. 

The Council is scheduled to take votes on amendments Thursday and Friday, November 18th and 19th where some of these investments may change. Final action on the budget in committee and full council is scheduled for next Monday, November 22, 2021.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Update – November 6 – 19, 2021

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Subscribers – This alert provides new and updated information and links to City of Seattle programs and services for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains helpful city, county, state and federal resources. SEATTLE NEWS. GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, WA STATE DEPARTMENTS, AND KING COUNTY NEWS. NEW OR...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board announces candidates for annual election

Due to the continued impacts of COVID-19 and ongoing public health concerns, the 2021 Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board election will occur by mail-in ballot only. There will be no in-person voting this year. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters. Ballots must be received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early to make sure they are received by the November 30 deadline.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Bridge Repair Update; This Week in the Budget; Hiring Bonuses; Apply by Today for Individual Cash Assistance from the Seattle Relief Fund; Support Is Available for Family Caregivers

SDOT presented updates at the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force on Wednesday, November 10th. The repair remains on track for completion by mid-2022. The negotiations for the Maximum Allowable Construction Contract (MACC) for the West Seattle Bridge repair are complete, and SDOT expects to issue the formal Notice to Proceed for the project next week.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

Help us review grant applications for the Food Equity Fund

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve on the Food Equity Fund Grant Review Panel. Grant reviewers will assist the City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund program by reviewing submitted grant applications and selecting those projects that will be the most impactful in addressing food education, access, and security in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The Seattle Office of Labor Standards Joins Multistate Coalition in Support of Federal Effort to Prioritize Workplace Rights and Safety in Immigration Enforcement

The Seattle Office of Labor Standards Joins Multistate Coalition in Support of Federal Effort to Prioritize Workplace Rights and Safety in Immigration Enforcement. Seattle, WA (November 15, 2021) – The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) today joined a coalition of 11 attorneys general — as well as several local agencies across the country — in a letter in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) plan to change its worksite enforcement practices supporting enforcement of wage protections, workplace safety, labor rights, and other employment laws and standards. In the letter, the coalition highlights several key recommendations to ensure that DHS’ immigration enforcement policies and practices facilitate the ability of state and local labor enforcement officials to advance fair labor standards.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Statement on Death of Deputy Chief Jay Schreckengost

The death of Deputy Chief Jay Schreckengost is a deep loss for our department and our city. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Schreckengost family. Nearly 200 members of SFD have spent their mornings, weekends, and afternoons in the search effort. Volunteers, first responders, and small businesses stepped up in unimaginable ways. That’s because of who Jay was and the deep impact he had on our community.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Seattle, Washington

New Infrastructure Bill Investing in the Future of Water

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) applauds the recent passing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The US House of Representatives’ vote in favor of the bill follows Senate approval in August. President Biden signed the bill on Monday, November 15. The legislation will bring...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#Budget Process#Council Briefing#Seattle Police Department#Central Staff#Councilmembers#The Court Monitor#Budget Chair Mosqueda
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Statement on City Council Draft Budget

Seattle (November 9, 2021) – Mayor Durkan issued the following statement following the Seattle City Council’s initial Budget proposal, which cuts SPD by approximately $11 million including cuts to Community Service Officers, hiring incentives, sworn officers and technology improvements needed to ensure constitutional policing and comply with the federal Consent Decree. The proposal also cuts $14 million from the Equitable Communities Initiative and approximately $28 million from participatory budgeting, which Mayor Durkan fully funded in her proposal.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of the Panama Hotel for landmark status

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of the Panama Hotel at 605 South Main Street on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Meeting participation is limited to access by the WebEx meeting link or the telephone call-in line that will be provided in the agenda posted to our website one week prior to the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City Launches Shop to the Beat Program to Support Small Retail Businesses and Local Musicians

Office of Economic Development invests in new economic recovery program to activate commercial corridors and support creative economy workers. The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) is announcing a new recovery program financed by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFR), that will support small retail businesses, local musicians and commercial corridors throughout the city. Shop to the Beat will match local musicians with small retail businesses to provide in-store performances during peak business hours, help increase foot traffic and sales for retailers, and provide competitive pay for musicians who lost significant income due to the impacts of COVID-19. OED is partnering with Gigs4U — a local organization that curates artists and produces live music performances in traditional and non-traditional settings including SeaTac airport, corporate venues and events, virtual events, and more — to match interested musicians and small retail businesses.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Armando Berdiel, Technical Development Supervisor

Years of service: Three. I started on Oct. 15, 2018, the same day as our GM!. Tells us about your role: I work in the Lighting Design Lab. Our core services are to deliver impactful education and training; showcase emerging technologies through technical evaluations and demonstrations; develop tools and resources to be leveraged by utility and lighting industry allies, and serve as information aggregators (keep our ears close to the ground for the latest and greatest in the lighting industry, then curating and incorporating it into our training or presentations).
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Statement by Seattle Councilmember Alex Pedersen on the Malfunctioning and Closure of the Multimodal University Bridge

SEATTLE – Councilmember Alex Pedersen (District 4 – Northeast Seattle), Chair of the City Council’s Transportation Committee issued the following statement about the malfunctioning and closure of the University Bridge:. “After the devastating closure of the West Seattle Bridge and the citywide audit of bridges I ordered last year, City...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Lewis Shows JustCARE Model Successful in Voluntarily Moving Homeless Neighbors to Appropriate Shelter

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Andrew J. Lewis (District 7 – Pioneer Square to Magnolia) joined with representatives the Downtown Seattle Alliance (DSA), JustCARE, the Alliance for Pioneer Square, and small business owners to provide an update about the team effort combining workers from REACH/Evergreen Treatment Services with representatives from JustCARE, about the ways in which they have – together with a field team from CoLEAD — provided 31 individuals experiencing homelessness at the corner of 1st and Yesler, near Pergola Plaza, with appropriate shelter by JustCARE and voluntarily accepted.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

North Transfer Station Odor Evaluation; SPU RFP/Contract# 21-205-S

12:00pm Pacific Time on Friday, December 17th, 2021. The City of Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified Consultants that can assist in evaluating odor complaints and mitigate odors at the North Transfer Station in Wallingford. The selected Consultant will also develop strategies to cost-effectively make plant odor improvements and revise operational practices to control odor in order to meet operating requirements as negotiated with the Wallingford Community Council.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Budget Chair Mosqueda Releases 2022 Draft Budget Package in the Wake of COVID-Induced Hardship, Decreased Revenue Forecast

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Pos. 8 – Citywide), Chair of the Select Budget Committee, published the Council’s Balancing Package Tuesday afternoon. The package seeks to prioritize the city’s limited revenue in investments that help house more Seattleites, create safer communities for all, and invest in a thriving, diverse local economy.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City, HOPE Team partner with JustCARE to connect 33 individuals to shelter at Pioneer Square Pergola

Seattle Parks and Recreation to restore the public space for a future community activation. After two months of engagement, a JustCARE-led effort at the Pioneer Square Pergola, in partnership with the Human Service Department’s HOPE Team, resulted in 33 shelter referrals to City-funded JustCARE hotel rooms and HOPE Team shelter resources. The City’s collaboration at this location with the Public Defender Association’s (PDA) JustCARE program began with the goal of connecting all those residing in a large encampment near the Pergola into shelter. Today, the last two individuals onsite were referred to shelter.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

International Special Review District Board announces candidates for annual election

Candidate information in Chinese and Vietnamese will be available soon. Due to the continued impacts of COVID-19 and ongoing public health concerns, the 2021 International Special Review District (ISRD) Board election will be held by mail-in ballot only. There will be no in-person voting this year. Ballots must be received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Community members who are registered for this election will receive a ballot and self-addressed stamp envelope by mail. Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early to make sure they are received by the 30th.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

720
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy