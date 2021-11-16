Bulls-Lakers: Odds, Notes, Injuries, Key Trends
The Chicago Bulls are playing their second leg of a back-to-back in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on Monday night. The Bulls enter the contest with a 9-4 record. Last night, the Lakers were coming off a win against the San Antonio Spurs, improving their record to 8-6 without their leader LeBron James.
Bulls-Lakers Odds
- Spread: Bulls -2
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline : Lakers +110
How Can Los Angeles Pull Off The Upset?
- Los Angeles can pull the upset if they can own the third quarter against the Bulls. The Lakers have struggled in the third quarter all season long thus far. On Sunday against the Spurs, the Lakers did not win the quarter, but they weren’t blown out either only trailing by three in total points in the quarter. They have to also keep their turnovers low.
Key Stats and Trends
- Russell Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in the last five meets against Chicago.
- The Bulls are 4-0 against their last four Westcoast opponents.
- The Bulls have covered the spread in their last five out of six games on the second half of back-to-back games.
- DeMar DeRozan has scored 35+ points, in three out of four Bulls’ last road contest.
Prop to Consider
- Anthony Davis is +850 for 35 + points and 12+rebounds tonight against the Bulls.
- Both Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan are +500 for 25+ points apiece
Additional Lakers Notes
- The Los Angeles Lakers are happy to have Talen Horton-Tucker, who played his first game against the Spurs on Sunday afternoon. He played 27 minutes, scoring 17 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and had one assist. After the game Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said, Tucker is able to play on both sides of the ball, “He’s able to play both sides of the ball. … It’s great to have him back on both sides, according to Ryan Ward of Lakersnation.com.
- The Lakers are without Austin Reaves , who is dealing with a hamstring injury. He’ll be reevaluated near the end of November.
