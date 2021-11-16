ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls-Lakers: Odds, Notes, Injuries, Key Trends

By Landon Buford
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 3 days ago

The Chicago Bulls are playing their second leg of a back-to-back in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on Monday night. The Bulls enter the contest with a 9-4 record. Last night, the Lakers were coming off a win against the San Antonio Spurs, improving their record to 8-6 without their leader LeBron James.

Bulls-Lakers Odds

  • Spread: Bulls  -2
  • Total: 215.5
  • Moneyline : Lakers +110

Odds via PointsBet

Limited Time Offer: Get up to a $250 deposit bonus at PointsBet

How Can Los Angeles Pull Off The Upset?

  • Los Angeles can pull the upset if they can own the third quarter against the Bulls. The Lakers have struggled in the third quarter all season long thus far. On Sunday against the Spurs, the Lakers did not win the quarter, but they weren’t blown out either only trailing by three in total points in the quarter. They have to also keep their turnovers low.

Key Stats and Trends

  • Russell Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in the last five meets against Chicago.
  • The Bulls are 4-0 against their last four Westcoast opponents.
  • The Bulls have covered the spread in their last five out of six games on the second half of back-to-back games.
  • DeMar DeRozan has scored 35+ points, in three out of four Bulls’ last road contest.

Prop to Consider

  • Anthony Davis is +850 for 35 + points and 12+rebounds tonight against the Bulls.
  • Both Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan are +500 for 25+ points apiece

Additional Lakers Notes

  • The Los Angeles Lakers are happy to have Talen Horton-Tucker, who played his first game against the Spurs on Sunday afternoon. He played 27 minutes, scoring 17 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and had one assist. After the game Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said, Tucker is able to play on both sides of the ball, “He’s able to play both sides of the ball. … It’s great to have him back on both sides, according to Ryan Ward of Lakersnation.com.
  • The Lakers are without Austin Reaves , who is dealing with a hamstring injury. He’ll be reevaluated near the end of November.

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban Discusses Potential Changes to CBA

Lastest on Klay Thompson’s recovery

Jaylen Brown the latest player in trade rumors

The post Bulls-Lakers: Odds, Notes, Injuries, Key Trends appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Finally Talks About Larsa Pippen's Affairs

Scottie Pippen is making headlines right now thanks to his constant criticism aimed at former teammate Michael Jordan, but many fans still want to know more about Pippen's personal life and his marriage with Larsa Pippen. In the past, the couple was involved in a series of controversies that featured...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Frank Vogel
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls Lakers#Pointsbet Lakers Injury#Trends Russell Westbrook#Westcoast#The Los Angeles Lakers
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Injury Status is More Clear

LeBron James missed his fifth straight game in last night’s loss to Minnesota. His absence is clearly significant as the team has only gone 2-3 in that stretch, especially with losses against the Timberwolves and Thunder. Last week, former Lakers’ head strength and conditioning coach, Tim DiFrancesco, said that the...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
AllLakers

Lakers: Avery Bradley New Addition to Injury Report

Ahead of the Spurs matinee later this afternoon, the Lakers status report remained as crowded as Los Angeles traffic has always been. As reported yesterday, the Lakers finally got some good news on several Lakers. Talen Horton-Tucker was listed as probable for the first time since a preseason game with the Warriors, and head coach Frank Vogel recently gave some good news on LeBron James, and listed him as day-to-day. This will be James’ sixth consecutive game that he will miss.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have encouraging update on LeBron James’ injury

The Los Angeles Lakers sound very close to getting LeBron James back in action. Coach Frank Vogel revealed Friday that James is considered “truly day-to-day” and has been taking part in on-court work. James has not played since Nov. 2 with what the team has called an abdominal strain. The...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers News: LeBron James sends message to Young Dolph after tragic news of rapper’s demise

NBA Players and American rappers have always seemed to have a good relationship off the court and when the Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was reported to be shot in a shooting incident in a local bakery, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James was one of the first NBA personnel to mourn for the young rapper who left us too soon. He posted a video on his Instagram remembering a video he had shot for him previously.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
37
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy