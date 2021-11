No. 13 Wake Forest at Clemson. The Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0) took a big step toward winning the league’s Atlantic Division race by beating No. 25 North Carolina State last weekend. Now they just have to win either of their last two games to clinch a trip to the ACC championship game. The first comes at Clemson, the reigning six-time division and league champion. The Demon Deacons haven’t beaten the Tigers (7-3, 5-2) since 2008 and haven’t won at Death Valley since 1998. “They’re a team that we respect and they’ve been the best team in the ACC,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “So it would be obviously a huge win for our program if we can find a way. But again, they’ve certainly had our number.”

