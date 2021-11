Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Different people give different reasons for the Great Resignation, the mass exodus of workers during the pandemic that has left many companies short-staffed. But if you listen to business and nonprofit leaders, it quickly becomes apparent that there is also no singular cause for the phenomenon. As people increasingly leave their jobs in record numbers—4.4 million Americans, or 3% of the U.S. workforce, quit in September alone—executives aren’t just scratching their heads. They’re finding patterns, the main one being a shift in perspective: Generally, people no longer feel they should settle for work that doesn’t fulfill them.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO