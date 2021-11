Clemson opened the season with a 64-47 win over USC Upstate on Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. While the Tigers have several new pieces, the group thrived in its returning experience and had no problem creating separation from the Spartans. They went up by as many as 20 points for a 64-44 advantage with less than a minute left in regulation.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO