Billy Joel is kicking off his tour! People have been waiting for this since the pandemic hit and shut everything down! Well he kicked off his tour at Madison Square Garden! When he hit the stage, he looked a little different…he was thinner! Joel lost a total of 50 pounds! He played all the favorites and also put a Fire Fighters helmet on his piano, when he played “Empire State Of Mind”. Joel is set to make a stop here in Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium next year! We have more on this in today’s Entertainment News!

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO