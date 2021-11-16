ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

After dominating in G League, Saben Lee back with Pistons

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — The numbers are somewhat outrageous: 113 points in 116 minutes and 37.7 points per game. It’s 51% on field goals and 52% on 3-pointers, plus 82% from the free-throw line. Of course, it’s a small sample size, but Saben Lee has dominated in his short time with...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Dwane Casey drops hint about Saben Lee’s future

The Detroit Pistons have leaned into the youth movement this season, and may go even further in that direction after Saben Lee’s big night. Lee put up eye-popping numbers in his G-League debut, and even though the G-League is not the NBA, it was still impressive. With the Detroit Pistons...
NBA
FanSided

The Detroit Pistons are taking scoring back to 2004

After watching the Detroit Pistons score 39 points in the first half against the Nets last night, I sent out this Tweet:. The Goin’ to Work era of the mid-2000’s was known for its historic defense which many consider to be one of the best in NBA history. If the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dwane Casey explains what Pistons want from Luka Garza in G League

Detroit Pistons rookie Luka Garza neared a double-double on Saturday in his debut with the Motor City Cruise during their regular-season opener in the NBA G League. Garza finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of work in a 140-117 win over the Cleveland Charge. He converted on 8-of-17 shot attempts from the field, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, during his first contest with the Cruise.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Saben Lee
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Pistons: Player Observations After Sixers Close Out Back to Back

The Philadelphia 76ers threw cold water on the Chicago Bulls' hot start on Wednesday by defeating them 103-98. Philly didn't have too much time to celebrate and soak in the victory, though. On the same night the Sixers hosted the Bulls, they traveled to Detroit as they were set to face the Pistons the following night.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Pistons Notes: Cunningham, Durant, Garza, Livers, Lee, Rotation

Kevin Durant offered high praise for top pick Cade Cunningham after the Nets’ narrow win over the Pistons on Friday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press relays (Twitter links). “I love Cade’s game. I think he’s going to be a tough, tough player for a long, long time,”...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Pistons Notes: Growing Pains, Cunningham, G League Team

Outside of Jerami Grant, the Pistons‘ starting lineup is made up entirely of first- and second-year players. And while the franchise is high on the long-term prospects of those players – Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, and Isaiah Stewart – head coach Dwane Casey acknowledged that there will be growing pains as Detroit goes through what general manager Troy Weaver has called a “restoration” process.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Motor City Cruise#The Cleveland Charge#The Wisconsin Herd#The G League
Sactown Royalty

Kings dominate Pistons 129-107, snap four-game losing streak

The Sacramento Kings were starving to get back in the win column, and claimed their first victory after a four-game losing slide blowing out the Detroit Pistons 129-107 on Monday night. It was a busy day in the Kingdom, with rumors of coach Luke Walton being on the hot seat,...
NBA
NBA

Dominant D leads Pistons past Pacers

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 97-89 win over the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena. STEAL CITY – The Pistons organizational mantra to become known as a defense-first team is more than just about drumming the philosophy into players who wear the uniform. It’s also about identifying players who fit the profile and show a defensive bent. Troy Weaver has targeted players with good size for their position and lengthy wingspans – the recipe to create havoc defensively and clog up passing lanes. Indiana caught a dose of what that vision can yield on Wednesday when the Pistons – who came into the game fourth in the NBA in turnovers forced at 16.8 per game – caused the Pacers to cough it up 14 times in the first half alone on their way to 17 for the game. Toronto leads the NBA with 10.3 steals per game; the Pistons had 11 in the first half alone and finished with a season-high 13. They weren’t chasing steals and leaving themselves exposed, either, playing aggressively but not recklessly. And when they needed their defense most, the Pistons held Indiana to 16 fourth-quarter points. The Pacers average 107 points a game and were held 18 under their average and to 42 percent shooting. The Pistons spotted Indiana a six-point lead to start the fourth quarter but outscored them 24-10 over the final 10 minutes. Jerami Grant hit a big jump shot with a minute left to put the Pistons ahead by six points and finished with 19. Cade Cunningham missed his last seven 3-point attempts after making his first, but finished with 16 pints, eight rebounds and six assists.
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Pistons aim to get back on track vs. Pacers

The Detroit Pistons have seen some wild swings in performance in recent games. The good news is they're due for an upswing on Wednesday when they host the Indiana Pacers. Detroit posted an eight-point victory at Houston last Wednesday, then was limited to 78 points in a 20-point loss at Clevelandon Friday.
NBA
Detroit News

Cunningham clutch late as Pistons close out Pacers, 97-89

Detroit — The final minutes of the game are slowly becoming Cade Cunningham’s time. For a rookie, he’s showing a poise late in close games that is making all the hype surrounding his selection as the No. 1 pick even more palatable. Cunningham took control of the offense and helped...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Detroit News

Pistons emphasizing better starts to prevent losses from piling up

Detroit — In some ways, the game was over before it really got started. It was a disturbing first quarter for the Pistons against the Sacramento Kings that led to another lopsided loss. It was just the way things started that made the lead tough to overcome for the final three quarters.
NBA
Detroit News

Pistons to get glimpse of 'championship pedigree' in clash with Warriors

Detroit — It’s tough to keep a good team down for very long. After making five straight trips to the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors fell on hard times with injuries and the departure of Kevin Durant. The Warriors won just 15 games in the 2020 season and although they bounced back with 39 wins last season, it’s not the level of success that their fan base — and the league — had become accustomed to.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy