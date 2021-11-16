ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

COP26 concludes with global climate pledge

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

The international COP26 climate summit in Glasgow has wrapped up with...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

UPI News

COP26 concludes with agreement calls for 'coal phasedown' and urgent action on climate change

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Representatives of nearly 200 countries agreed Saturday on a major new plan to address climate change at the COP26 conference that wrapped up in Scotland. The pact keeps intact the goal of preventing global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists say is needed to prevent catastrophes, the conference announced on Twitter Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
tamu.edu

Texas A&M Scientist To Speak Friday At Global COP26 Climate Summit

Texas A&M University geographer Julie Loisel will present a major exhibit at the global COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland this week. Loisel is part of an expert team leading the C-PEAT project, Carbon in Peat on Earth Through Time, and her presentation will be from 2 – 4:30 p.m. CST on Friday, Nov. 5, with the first 30 minutes reserved for participation from remote attendees.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Greta Thunberg
newschain

Climate pledges must be delivered on, says Cop26 president Alok Sharma

Countries must deliver on the commitments they made last week at the Cop26 talks, conference president Alok Sharma has said as the business end of the negotiations loom. The UN climate talks are entering their second week with ministers arriving for the political stage of the negotiations, while Monday also sees a focus on support for poorer countries to cope with climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

At COP26 talks, 45 nations pledge to overhaul farming in climate change fight

GLASGOW, Nov 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Forty-five nations will pledge on Saturday to step up protection of nature and overhaul farming to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the British hosts of the COP26 U.N. climate summit said. With a rising world population, an official statement issued in Glasgow said it...
AGRICULTURE
wbch.com

COP26 updates: US, China pledge to work together on climate crisis

(GLASGOW, Scotland) -- Leaders from nearly every country in the world have converged upon Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference that experts are touting as the most important environmental summit in history. The conference, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was designed as...
ENVIRONMENT
#Climate#Cbsn#Cop26
TheDailyBeast

China Is Sabotaging Big Climate Pledge at COP26 Conference, Says Report

The main reason for holding the COP26 conference is to get world leaders to agree to a joint declaration on how they’ll go about trying to prevent a climate catastrophe—but, according to CNN, that effort is at serious risk of failure because a group of nations, including China and India, is refusing to sign up. CNN reported Thursday morning that a group of 22 nations—known collectively as the Like-Minded Developing Countries—have demanded that an entire section on the mitigation of climate change be removed from the draft COP26 agreement, which was released earlier this week. That section commits nations to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to “revisit and strengthen” their climate plans by the end of 2022. Diego Pacheco, the chief negotiator for Bolivia, which is part of the LMDC group, told CNN: “We requested the presidency remove completely the section on mitigation.”
INDIA
theticker.org

Global finance industry pledges to help fight climate change

The 26th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference took place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. Nations came together to discuss the rising threat of climate change, its long-term effects and possible solutions. This time around, the global finance industry addressed the actions it can take to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real: 5 things to watch in 2022

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell far short of the goal to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°F). For large middle-income countries, like India and South Africa, there were signs of progress on investments needed for developing clean energy. In the developed world, countries still have to internalize, politically, that...
ENVIRONMENT
Brookings Institution

Do COP26 pledges make enough progress on climate change?

The COP26 climate conference in Glasgow produced new agreements and pledges from 196 countries to continue cutting emissions in an effort to keep the global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. But will it be enough? Samantha Gross highlights some of the significant pledges and the need for more action.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

We’ll never get to zero emissions unless we admit the ugly truth – we’re all climate hypocrites

I was asked last week by a TV producer to discuss accusations of hypocrisy levelled at national leaders flying to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. In this case, however, I believe it was essential that leaders turned up in person to try to agree on a way for humanity to avoid destruction. Besides, total emissions from Cop26 were on a par with a single international football tournament – that’s a small price to pay in the fight to cut global emissions to zero.No, the kind of climate hypocrisy that has been bothering me lately runs deeper than that. At...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Why It Feels So Hard to Understand What Really Happened at COP26

The overarching narrative emerging from COP26 is complicated. The deal that emerged— the Glasgow Climate Pact —wasn’t universally celebrated, nor was it universally condemned. It won’t save the world, but it does move the needle. “We made real and vital progress,” Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, told me just after countries agreed to the deal on Saturday night. But, she added, “there continue to be gaps, and difficult things.”
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

COP26 failed to address ocean acidification, but the law of the seas means states must protect the world's oceans

The COP26 summit may come to be regarded as a failure or an important milestone, but it certainly failed to address the “other” climate change problem: ocean acidification. With the exception of rising sea levels, climate change impacts on the oceans have been treated as a peripheral matter at global climate change negotiations. This marginalisation of the oceans largely continued at COP26. But states, including New Zealand and Australia, nevertheless have an obligation to prevent and mitigate excess carbon dioxide (CO₂) from entering the ocean. Almost four decades ago, 168 states signed up to the UN Convention on the Law...
ENVIRONMENT
