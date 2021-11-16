`Eternals' Again Dominates Box Office With $27 Million Weekend

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Marvel epic ``Eternals'' continued to dominate theaters as it remained atop the weekend box office, according to final figures released today.

The superhero film collected $26.9 million between Friday and Sunday to lead the way, according to box-office tracker Comscore. In two weeks of release, ``Eternals'' has earned $118.1 million.

``Eternals'' spoiled the debut of Paramount's family friendly ``Clifford the Big Red Dog,'' which opened with $16.6 million over the weekend at North American theaters. ``Clifford the Big Red Dog'' is also available for home viewing on the Paramount+ streaming service.

``Dune'' took third place with $5.5 million in its fourth weekend of release. That film is also available for home viewing on the HBO Max streaming service.

The James Bond film ``No Time to Die'' grossed another $4.5 million for to take fourth place, giving it a six-week total of $150.4 million. ``Venom: Let There be Carnage'' earned $3.9 million, giving it a seven-week total of $202.6 million.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases were ``Ron's Gone Wrong'' ($2.2 million); ``Belfast'' ($1.78 million); ``The French Dispatch'' ($1.76 million), ``Spencer'' ($1.5 million); and ``Antlers'' ($1.1 million).