Fintech innovation driven by non-traditional finance companies, namely fintech startups, is slowly broaching the moats that have long-protected legacy banking and financial service providers. In particular, innovative payment technologies are transforming the way businesses meet market and customer demand. Main street banks have lagged behind because their innovative capabilities are often hampered by legacy systems. Extend is a financial infrastructure platform that helps banks innovate financial product development with capabilities while working with their existing systems, starting with virtual cards. The company offers three distinct solutions that help banks create new products for their customers, establish partnerships and integrations without heavy technical implementations, and increase the services available to their customers. Currently, Extend is focused on B2B payment solutions but has plans to expand to the consumer arena in the future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO