Memorial grows at Ballwin crash site where 3 teens were killed, 2 injured

By Kelley Hoskins
 3 days ago

BALLWIN, Mo. – Friends and family members are mourning three teenagers killed in a car wreck in Ballwin early Sunday morning.

The crash near Kiefer Creek Road critically injured two more teens, who are recovering in the hospital. Police said the five teens were in a Nissan Maxima when it veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire around 4:00 a.m.

On Monday, several people stopped by the crash site to cover the tree with cards, teddy bears, and flowers.

“I pray the rosary every day,” said resident Michael Knollhoff, who visited the memorial. “These families are going through a lot right now, and I pray for everybody every day.”

The teens who died in the crash were identified Monday as Cole Anello, 16, Rhegan Sajben, 15, and Jacob Keifer, 15.

Anello was a sophomore and lacrosse player at De Smet Jesuit High School. Police said he was driving the vehicle. Sajben and Keifer both attended Marquette High School.

“Cole was an awesome person, standout guy,” said De Smet lacrosse coach  Rob Hutchison. “He was everything you want in a player, the drive, the ability to be a good teammate. He was an awesome young man.”

Police identified the two surviving victims as a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy but did not release their names.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Both high schools said they will have grief counselors on hand to help to support the students and staff in the days and weeks ahead.

