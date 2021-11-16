Union HS football team stages walkout to protest playoff game cancellation

Union High School football players staged a walkout on Monday to protest the district’s decision to cancel a playoff game over COVID-19 concerns.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Taylor forfeited last Friday’s game against Paterson Eastside High School after four players from the team tested positive for the virus.

It was an abrupt end for some of the players’ high school football careers.

RELATED: Playoff football game between Union, Paterson Eastside canceled over COVID-19

The players are now asking the community to join them in calling for Taylor’s resignation.

“We feel betrayed. We feel devastated and we feel broken that this man could make the decision,” says walkout organizer Davison Igbinosun.

A Change.org petition to let the team play Paterson and continue their season currently has over 8,000 signatures.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will ultimately make the final decision.