Recipes

5 Ingredients Spells Dinner

nhpbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara takes everyone’s favorite tailgating food, buffalo chicken, and turns it into a spicy...

video.nhpbs.org

FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
tastywoo.com

No-Bake Pina Colada Cream Pie

This pina colada cream pie is so beautiful, creamy, and really delicious! If you are a pina colada fan just like I am, then this is your dream dessert. No-bake and very easy to make, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the Graham cracker crust:. 1⅓ cup graham cracker crumbs.
gordonramsayclub.com

2-Ingredient Moist Chocolate Cake

This delicious moist chocolate cake is the best chocolate baking dessert in its category! Simple and easy, you can prepare this treat anytime because you need only 2 ingredients to get a well moist, wonderfully prepared chocolate cake. Follow the cooking tips and surprise your family and friends with this amazing chocolate cake. Try the recipe:
thecountrycook.net

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Quick and easy, these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are soft and chewy and whip up in no time!. If you love cookies and you love easy, then these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are just what you are looking for. These cookies are literally fool-proof and you cannot mess them up. I know the recipe seems impossible and it can't possibly work but I promise you it does! If you have kids that are wanting to learn how to bake then this recipe is a great starting point to teach them. These are soft, chewy and absolutely irresistible. If you are looking for a quick dessert that comes together in no time at all, then you need to make this 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe.
The Oregonian

Here are 11 Portland fast-food kids’ meals, ranked

Sometimes, you just need to get your kid some food. Sure, ideally, you’d be at home, hand-making spinach-laced biscuits and wild-caught salmon on a bed of foraged mushrooms, but sometimes your child needs calories and you need a break. Or, maybe you don’t even have a kid. Maybe you just...
CBS News

Recipe: Pan-Fried Collard Greens, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Thalmus Hare and Priya Krishna's Pan-Fried Collard Greens. Collard greens are a mainstay of Liberian cuisine, brought to the country from the United States by formerly enslaved...
tworivertimes.com

Dinner With Bob

We’ve all been to restaurants that have a great setting and so-so food, and others with great food in a setting that’s nothing special. Happily, Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant on Ocean Avenue in Long Branch hits both marks, dishing up some very good food in a truly special setting. There are five or six separate dining areas, ranging from indoors to partially covered to fully open out- side, all with killer views of the Long Branch boardwalk, beach and ocean. The menu, although understandably seafood-dominant, also offers some dishes to please non-fish eaters as well.
nhpbs.org

Salt Your Pasta Water!

Lidia shows how to salt, save and sauce the way the Italians do! Lidia prepares a Pasta Primavera “New School” with creamy pesto loaded with fresh vegetables. Then, her grandson Ethan talks about his recent preparation of her Penne with Vodka Sauce. Lidia’s last recipe is a green and delicious pasta dish starring Cavatappi with Asparagus and Spinach Pesto.
