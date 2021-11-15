5 Ingredients Spells Dinner

We’ve all been to restaurants that have a great setting and so-so food, and others with great food in a setting that’s nothing special. Happily, Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant on Ocean Avenue in Long Branch hits both marks, dishing up some very good food in a truly special setting. There are five or six separate dining areas, ranging from indoors to partially covered to fully open out- side, all with killer views of the Long Branch boardwalk, beach and ocean. The menu, although understandably seafood-dominant, also offers some dishes to please non-fish eaters as well.
