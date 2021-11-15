PAWS Town Hall

Tacoma, WA – On Wednesday, November 17 at 6:30pm PT, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a telephone town hall to provide an update on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to answer questions from constituents. In addition, Rep. Kilmer will discuss the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which aims to create good-paying jobs, modernize the nation’s infrastructure, and reduce carbon pollution - and the ongoing effort to pass the Build Back Better Act, which aims to make transformational investments to reduce costs for working families.
