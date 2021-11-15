PAWS Town Hall

SPENCER — The finishing touches are going on Spencer’s new town hall as it heads toward a grand opening in early December. The new facilities occupy 12,000 square feet of space on one end of Park Plaza. The new face on the section of building is getting its last cosmetic touches with wood veneer panels to be added. Cleanup crews are clearing and scrubbing down the building to get it ready for employees to move in.

SPENCER, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO