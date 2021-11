The world of hypercars has become so saturated that it takes something truly unique with ridiculous claims to really make an impact these days. Four-figure horsepower claims are becoming more and more common, and it's not only hypercars that can achieve them. So how do you make sure you're noticed? If you work at Spyros Panapoulos Automotive (SPA), you build the most intricately detailed machine ever. Last week, the Greek boutique manufacturer reminded us of its epic Bugatti beater with new images, and now we have access to a video showing some of the car's impressive components and design flourishes in greater detail.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO