ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paul Rudd told Steve Carell ‘The Office’ was a ‘bad idea,’ new book reveals

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Steve Carell told Paul Rudd that he was auditioning for the American version of “The Office,” based on the British comedy starring Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, Rudd advised him, “Ugh, don’t do it. Bad, bad move. I mean, it’s never going to be as good [as the British...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Paul Rudd Worth?

Paul Rudd's net worth may not compare to fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) costars Robert Downey Jr., who is worth $300 million, or Chris Hemsworth, worth $130 million. However, the multifaceted...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Paul Rudd Is A Proud Family Man

There’s a very small number of celebrities in this world who manage to be popular with everyone and Paul Rudd is one of them. What is it about him that is so appealing, so likable? It’s not just his hilarious movie roles over the years. I would argue it’s Rudd’s devotion to his wife and kids that truly make him the “Sexiest Man Alive.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KMBC.com

New 'Ghostbusters' movie drops video featuring Paul Rudd, Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new "Ghostbusters" movie just dropped a hilarious video on social media featuring Kansas City's Paul Rudd and Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Rudd, who was just named People magazine's sexiest man alive, stars in the new "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" movie. In the promo video, we learn that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis C.k.
Person
Jenna Fischer
Person
Ben Silverman
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Greg Daniels
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Person
Mike Schur
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Ken Kwapis
Person
Phyllis Smith
Person
Brian Baumgartner
Laredo Morning Times

The Disappointment of Steve Carell's Character on 'The Morning Show'

Mitch Kessler is gone. And so is whatever point “The Morning Show” had been working, slowly, toward making. Julianna Margulies on Playing a Lesbian on 'The Morning Show': 'Who's to Say I Haven't Had My Own Gay Experiences?' (EXCLUSIVE) With the death by suicide of series-long quasi-antagonist Mitch (Steve Carell),...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Morning Show was out of ideas before ever really having a good one, as demonstrated by Steve Carell's character

"The Morning Show’s refusal to commit to a point-of-view on Mitch seemed at times to rhyme with the unresolved feelings around certain cultural figures, even as this series lived less purposeful ambiguity than simple confusion," says Daniel D'Addario. "(The real-world version of this story has an element of that: In her new memoir, Katie Couric cites her powerfully mixed feelings about Matt Lauer, wanting both to defend him personally and to see consequences for his actions.) But the show, in its first season, showed a fundamental uncertainty about who the character even was, constantly depicting the ways in which he had a certain exquisite and pained sensitivity before tastelessly treating as a juicy season-finale reveal that he had committed sexual assault, and that the colleague he assaulted later died of an overdose. This suggests a certain easy eye-for-an-eye symmetry in Mitch’s death. But there’s a stronger sense that The Morning Show was simply out of ideas before ever really having a good one. This season’s Italian sojourn, in which Mitch camps out in a villa and discusses cancel culture with a local documentarian, was time bided, and wasted, especially if the resolution of the situation was to be giving Mitch an exit. It’s not as if the viewer wanted Mitch to be punished, exactly — and if they did, he could be said to have received the ultimate punishment. But the show had made a deal with its audience that it would examine questions around the MeToo movement in good faith and with probing curiosity and intelligence. Simply cutting the storyline off and wrapping it up with a monologue by Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) about how Mitch was a complicated guy isn’t going to cut it. It’s not as if Mitch dying makes it impossible for the show to continue doing whatever it’s trying to do. But it reveals that the show’s endless wheel-spinning exists independently of any character, or any narrative logic. All this time spent pushing and pulling Mitch back and forth over some imagined line between good and bad, just to shrug off his death by remarking the debate continues? It’s a sign that viewers who trusted this show to eventually figure out the Mitch storyline had their time wasted."
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#Nbc#The Office#American#British#Ugh
People

7 Facts About Paul Rudd That Will Make You Love Him More

There's a reason why Paul Rudd is so many people's celebrity crush — on top of being witty and charming, he's just an all-around fun guy. PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive has been making hearts swoon since the '90s with iconic roles in Clueless and on Friends, but he's also provided quite a few laughs with roles in Wet Hot American Summer, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Marvel's Ant-Man franchise.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Apple TV+ ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Review: Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell’s Riveting Exposé of a Bad Doctor

Anyone who experiences financial anxiety might find themselves wincing throughout “The Shrink Next Door,” which dramatizes the toxic relationship between an opportunistic psychologist (the ever-charming Paul Rudd) and his super wealthy patient (a far-too-trusting Will Ferrell). Because it is, essentially, an eight-episode look at a nice person getting exploited for every dime he’s worth over the course of a few decades. And yet you can’t peel your eyes away.
TV SERIES
Extra

Did Paul Rudd & Will Ferrell Just Give an ‘Ant-Man’ Spoiler?

Before he was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2021, Paul Rudd spoke to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about his new dark comedy with Will Ferrell, “The Shrink Next Door.”. When asked which was more fun to play — an eccentric doctor or a Marvel superhero — Paul answered, “There’s something really...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

John Krasinski's The Office Character Nearly Had an Affair, New Tell-All Book Reveals

Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly's love story almost took a major hit on The Office. A new book titled Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office reveals that series creator Greg Daniels had a bold storyline in mind for the show's strongest couple. The book, which was published Tuesday, was written by Office alum Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin, and former executive producer Ben Silverman.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy