Idaho Falls, ID

Closures Tuesday on I-15 in Idaho Falls for sign installation

By News Team
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Sign installation will begin Tuesday on Interstate 15 in Idaho Falls.

The signs will replace the previously removed directional signs that had been in place since the 60’s.

Various closures will be required while work is underway so crews can safely complete installation.

“At approximately 7:30 a.m. we will close the northbound I-15 on-ramp at Exit 118,” ITD Project Manager Ken Hahn said. “Once work is complete on that section, installation will progress to the next area and closures will occur in the two right lanes of the northbound off-ramp at Exit 119.”

In addition to the daytime closures, an overnight closure of eastbound Grandview Drive over I-15 will occur Wednesday to complete traffic signal work in the area. Motorists will be detoured to Saturn Avenue during this time.

“The detour for Grandview Drive is identical to intermittent traffic patterns used throughout the duration of this project,” Hahn said.

Signage will be in place to direct motorists traveling through the region while this work is underway.

Installation of these signs, and the traffic signal work, are part of the final stages necessary to complete work on a larger ramp reconstruction project that began in May of this year.

Weather permitting, sign installation is expected to be complete by Thursday.

Idaho moves ahead on plan to appraise federal land for taxes

Only one business responded to a plan by lawmakers to hire a technology company to appraise federal land in real-time to find out how much money lawmakers say the federal government should be paying the state in property taxes if the land were privately owned.
