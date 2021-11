Down nine at the end of last quarter, the Charlotte Hornets have now snagged the lead. Either squad is in a position to win, but they lead against the New York Knicks 80-76. The Hornets have enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward Gordon Hayward and shooting guard Terry Rozier. The former has 20 points and five assists along with five rebounds, while the latter has 18 points. New York has been relying on the performance of point guard Kemba Walker, who has 26 points.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO