Chico DeBarge Arrested On Drug Possession Charges: Report

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe comes from a famous musical family known for their hits in the 1980s and '90s, but Chico DeBarge has had a long history of personal struggles. Tales of the DeBarges have been shared for decades with classic hits, chart-topping tracks, and several family members who have...

