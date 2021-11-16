Chico DeBarge Arrested On Drug Possession Charges: Report

Multiple Brazos County sheriff’s deputies, including the department’s SWAT team, spent last Friday morning searching a home behind a College Station church. Six people were arrested for possessing drugs inside a drug free zone by living next to a day care center that is part of the Skybreak Church property on Harvey Road. According to the arrest reports, deputies seized an undisclosed amount of what they believe to be ecstasy, methamphetamine, rock cocaine, and heroin. The arrest reports also noted a mother and son are accused of delivering narcotics in two counties. The mother, 35 year old Elizabeth Moody, is also accused of giving the landlord heroin to pay rent. She is held on bonds totaling $266,000 dollars on drug and weapons charges in Brazos and Grimes counties dating back to last May. Four others still in jail Tuesday evening in lieu of bond are 18 year old Christopher Moody of Irving, 35 year old Roderick Sanders of College Station, 45 year old Jill Moore of College Station, and 52 year old Michael Francis Thomas of Brazos County. Released from jail after posting bond is 52 year old Olivia Porter of Bryan.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO