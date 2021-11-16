Red Wings C Dylan Larkin scores on filthy pass from Lucas Raymond [Video]

Tonight the Detroit Red Wings (4-5-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (5-4-1) in Buffalo, NY. Gametime is at 7:00 PM and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 The Ticket. The Wings will again be without Dylan Larkin and will look to bounce back from their loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO