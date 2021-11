Two 19-year-olds from Bellevue have been found guilty of first-degree assault in an attack on the woman’s father with a metal meat tenderizer and a wooden rod. Joshua Fithian and Gabriella Laws originally were charged in Sarpy County with attempted first-degree murder following an attack on Robert Laws in January. In exchange for their guilty pleas, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony against both defendants.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO