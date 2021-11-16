ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Snap Counts Show What Went Wrong Sunday

By Howard Balzer
 3 days ago

The Cardinals snap counts from Sunday’s 34-10 to Carolina reflects so much of what was wrong on a forgettable afternoon at State Fame Stadium.

The Panthers had 75 offensive snaps, but outside linebackers Chandler Jones and Markus Golden had only 50 and 33, respectively.

In the first half, Carolina built a 23-0 lead by avoiding obvious passing situations. The Panthers rushed for 75 yards on 10 first-down plays and they were 5-for-8 on third down, not including a spike to stop the clock for a field goal that ended the half. Five of the third-down plays had three yards or fewer to go.

That’s a big reason why the Cardinals had no sacks and only three quarterback hits in the game.

The offensive line struggled against Carolina’s strong and athletic front. Right guard Josh Jones played every snap and left guard Sean Harlow missed one. The offense had a season-low 55 snaps. Justin Pugh (calf) and Max Garcia (Achilles) were inactive.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said they have a chance to be back for next week’s game in Seattle.

He said Monday, “Both guys progressed nicely last week and I'm hoping that we can at least have one of them back by Sunday.”

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

Players listed as did not play are on scrimmage plays

OFFENSE (55 snaps, 20 players)

Quarterbacks: Colt McCoy 33/60; Chris Streveler 22/40

Inactive: Kyler Murray

Running backs: James Conner 45/82; Eno Benjamin 15/27

Did not play: Tavien Feaster. Inactive: Jonathan Ward. Reserve/injured: Chase Edmonds

Wide receivers: Christian Kirk 47/85; Antoine Wesley 42/76; A.J. Green 38/69; Rondale Moore 18/33; Greg Dortch 1/2

Inactive: DeAndre Hopkins; Andy Isabella

Tight ends: Zach Ertz 45/82; Darrell Daniels 17/31; Demetrius Harris 5/9

Reserve/injured: Maxx Williams; TE David Wells

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, RG Josh Jones 55/100; LG Sean Harlow 54/98; C Rodney Hudson, RT Kelvin Beachum 51/93; T Joshua Miles 6/11; C Marcus Henry 4/7; G Danny Isidora 1/2

Inactive: G Justin Pugh; C/G Max Garcia. Reserve/injured, designated for return: G/T Justin Murray

DEFENSE (75 snaps, 21 players)

Defensive linemen: DE Zach Allen 65/87; DT Jordan Phillips 37/49; NT Corey Peters 34/45; DT Leki Fotu 32/43; DT Zach Kerr 24/42; DE Michael Dogbe 21/28

Reserve/injured: DE J.J. Watt; NT Rashard Lawrence

Linebackers: ILB Isaiah Simmons, ILB Jordan Hicks 75/100; OLB Chandler Jones 50/67; OLB Markus Golden 33/44; ILB Tanner Vallejo 26/35; ILB Zaven Collins 23/31; OLB Devon Kennard 18/24; OLB Dennis Gardeck 10/13; OLB Joe Walker 1/1

Did not play: OLB Victor Dimukeje. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Kylie Fitts

Defensive backs: CB Byron Murphy Jr. 72/96; S Budda Baker 71/95; Marco Wilson 65/87; S Jalen Thompson 64/85; CB Robert Alford 27/36; S Deionte Thompson 2/3

Did not play: CB Antonio Hamilton; S Chris Banjo. Inactive: S James Wiggins. Reserve/injured: S Charles Washington

SPECIAL TEAMS (25 snaps, 33 players)

LB Dennis Gardeck 23/92; LB Joe Walker, S Chris Banjo 22/88; LB Victor Dimukeje, CB Antonio Hamilton 17/68; S Deionte Thompson 15/60; TE Demetrius Harris, LB Zaven Collins 14/56; WR/RS Greg Dortch 13/52; LB Tanner Vallejo 12/48; RB Eno Benjamin 11/44; DT Leki Fotu 9/36; CB Robert Alford 8/32; DE Zach Allen 7/28; NT Corey Peters, LB Jordan Hicks, LB Chandler Jones, CB Marco Wilson, LS Beau Brinkley, P Andy Lee 6/24; S Jalen Thompson, K Matt Prater 5/20; RB Tavien Feaster, TE Darrell Daniels 4/16; LB Isaiah Simmons 3/12; T D.J. Humphries, T Kelvin Beachum, T Joshua Miles, G Josh Jones, G Sean Harlow, DT Zack Kerr 2/8; DE Michael Dogne, Budda Baker 1/4

IN THIS ARTICLE
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

