Relay's Cybeats Cybersecurity Platform Mentioned in Forbes Article; U.S. House of Representatives Passes 'DHS Software Supply Chain Risk Management Act of 2021'

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to share a recent article featuring the...

Click2Houston.com

Learn NIST cybersecurity and risk management with this $39 online course

While it may feel secret and inaccessible, the field of NIST Cybersecurity and Risk Management Frameworks is easy to break into when you have the right information. And, it’s an increasingly important element of national security. Learn how to navigate and use these government-designed frameworks with a 21-hour NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course taught by ITProTV and iCollege.
EDUCATION
Reuters

U.S. FTC to consider study on supply chain concerns

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will vote next week on whether it will study if supply chain disruptions have affected competition, the agency said in a statement describing the agenda as tentative. The meeting will be held on Nov. 18, the statement said. Faced with...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

MSPAlliance Leadership Council Forms Vendor Council to Address Managed Services Supply Chain Risk

MSP supply chain threats will be mitigated through transparency, education, business continuity planning, and managed services channel certification. The International Association of Cloud & Managed Service Providers announced several significant breakthroughs in the fight against managed services supply chain vendor attacks. Among the most significant announcements is the creation of Vendor Verify, a new certification designed to raise transparency and cybersecurity resiliency amongst supply chain vendors commonly used by managed service providers (MSPs).
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

3 reasons to use a zero-trust approach for supply chain cybersecurity

In an increasingly digital world, supply chain cyberattacks are growing in number and severity due to their scalability. A zero-trust approach could help increase supply chain resilience in the face of such attacks. By boosting the cybersecurity of each individual company in a supply chain, this method could help to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ciodive.com

A year after SolarWinds, third-party risk still threatens the software supply chain

Almost one year after the SolarWinds attack was uncovered, many organizations are still struggling to protect the software supply chain from third-party risk, according to a panel of Forrester analysts speaking at the company's Security & Risk conference this week. To support digital transformation, organizations are leveraging artificial intelligence and...
SOFTWARE
SpaceNews.com

Op-ed | SOS Space: Why cybersecurity and supply chain risk management must go hand in hand

There is little doubt that the domains of space and cyber are currently being contested through antagonistic behavior across the globe. Near-peer adversaries have already strategically prioritized these as preferred domains of action, both in competition and conflict. Cyber-enabled supply chain attacks are increasingly and globally being used as a hybrid warfare tactic to provide advantages. Predictably, they afford adversaries a relatively cost-effective means of engagement, plausible deniability, and avoid the political backlash that inevitably results from lethal action and physical incursion. Considering the emphasis placed on these domains, the U.S. space, defense, and intelligence communities must concentrate efforts to safeguard space assets, preserve strategic and military advantages, and solidify national security and global stability. Cybersecurity and supply chain integrity must become integral and elevated concerns for the space community, as well as space consumers and strategic stakeholders.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tripwire.com

The UK pushes for better supply chain cybersecurity

If the UK Government gets its way, IT service vendors and other cloud-based service providers may soon be required to adopt new measures to strengthen their cybersecurity, amid rising concerns about supply chain risks. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has floated plans to make mandatory compliance...
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Open-source leaders seek to fill the gaps in software supply chain security

Security of the software supply chain has gained significant attention over the past year. Two major cybersecurity attacks — SolarWinds and Kaseya — proved sharp reminders to reexamine every component of software development and deployment, including what they are and where they came from. The first signs of major supply...
SOFTWARE
agnetwest.com

White House: Infrastructure Deal to Improve Supply Chain

A White House fact sheet says the bipartisan infrastructure deal will improve the supply chain. The report says the infrastructure legislation will make fundamental changes that are long overdue for ports, airports, rail and roads to ensure supply chains are more resilient and efficient from future shocks. According to some rankings, no U.S. airports rank in the top 25 of airports worldwide, and no U.S. port ranks in the top 50 ports for efficiency. The legislation invests $17 billion in port infrastructure and waterways and $25 billion in airports to address a variety of issues. Despite global disruptions due to the pandemic, The White House says America is moving record numbers of goods from ports to shelves and homes. The Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, which import 40 percent of all containerized imports into the country, are handling the most in their history, 17 percent more than their previous record year.
U.S. POLITICS
helpnetsecurity.com

WhiteSource SBOM helps developers to protect the software supply chain

In an effort to help developers meet new governmental regulations for protecting the software supply chain, WhiteSource released WhiteSource SBOM, a new tool that creates a software bill of materials (SBOM) and provides a path to remediation when vulnerabilities are identified. The software supply chain has come under increasing scrutiny...
COMPUTERS
floridianpress.com

Scott Introduces Supply Chain Emergency Response Act

The United States has experienced a supply chain crisis in the last few weeks, which has generated conversation over its implication in the current economy and labor force concerns. Last week, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R) directed a letter to the leaders of America’s supply chain, “thanking them for their...
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

The three C's of supply chain risk

Crime, climate and a convergence of threats emerge as dominant risks to the global supply chain. The British Standards Institute (BSI) Supply Chain Risk Insights report, which analyzes BSI data from the organization's web-based intelligence system, Connect Screen, provides insight into the significance of these threats while offering analysis and practical guidance to organizations on best practices to mitigate and counter risks.
ECONOMY
Best Life

honknews.com

Best Life

Business Insider

