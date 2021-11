Actress Song Hye Kyo of the brand new SBS drama series 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' was featured as the cover star for a special winter edition of 'Dazed' magazine!. During this pictorial and interview, Song Hye Kyo discussed her role as a woman working in the fashion industry in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'. She began, "As an actress myself, my career was never far off from the world of fashion in the first place. But now that I've had the experience of witnessing what goes on in a fashion and clothing design company through my character, I have to say that I was surprised."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO