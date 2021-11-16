The left tries to convince Americans on 'transitory inflation,' and they're not buying it: Mike Rowe
The left tries to convince...video.foxnews.com
The left tries to convince...video.foxnews.com
Took Brandon only 9 months that took Jimmy Carter to do…what an accomplishment! I lived it … get your seats on cuz it’s going to be one dangerous heck of a ride!
why should we believe ANYTHING the government or media tells us?They have been lying to us for so long they can't be trusted. Maybe they should figure out that we all have access to more information then we did 20 years ago.
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7