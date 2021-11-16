ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The left tries to convince Americans on 'transitory inflation,' and they're not buying it: Mike Rowe

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

sue
2d ago

Took Brandon only 9 months that took Jimmy Carter to do…what an accomplishment! I lived it … get your seats on cuz it’s going to be one dangerous heck of a ride!

Bob Canaday
2d ago

why should we believe ANYTHING the government or media tells us?They have been lying to us for so long they can't be trusted. Maybe they should figure out that we all have access to more information then we did 20 years ago.

