New York Jets quarterback Mike White (forearm) could start over Zach Wilson (knee) in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport says White is "fully healthy" after exiting in the first quarter last Thursday with a forearm injury. Wilson, who missed the last two games after injuring his knee in Week 7, is expected to return to practice this week, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh indicated they will be cautious and not rush the No. 2 overall pick back into action. White started the last two games in place of Wilson and he has completed 72.7% of his passes overall with 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO