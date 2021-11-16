ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Nov. 16, 2021: Another chapter in volleyball’s hottest rivalry

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAgyu_0cxjePxE00
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Mia Schubert hits against North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman during the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Nov. 6.

A fourth fray in the final four of 4A.

The PIAA volleyball playoffs move into the semifinals round with two rivals ready to square off for a berth in the state title match at stake.

Defending PIAA and current WPIAL champion North Allegheny faces a familiar foe Tuesday when it battles Shaler at 7:30 p.m. at Fox Chapel.

The two split in their Section 1 matches in the regular season as both advanced to the WPIAL finals for a second straight season. The Tigers came back and won an epic five-game classic over the Titans for NA’s fourth crown in the last five years.

North Allegheny is two wins away from a fifth straight PIAA girls volleyball crown.

Four other district teams looking to win and advance to the state finals on Saturday include:

3A – Hampton vs. Freeport at Fox Chapel at 5:30 p.m.

2A – North Catholic vs. District 6 Philipsburg-Osceola at Keystone HS at 6:30 p.m.

A – Bishop Canevin vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock HS at 7 p.m.

Pitch perfect

The WPIAL’s dominance in the PIAA boys soccer playoffs continued in the second round on Saturday, setting the stage for an unprecedented four WPIAL finals rematches in the state semifinals.

The four teams that met for district gold two weeks ago at Highmark Stadium will now square off with a spot in the PIAA title games at Hersheypark Stadium at stake.

Seneca Valley and Mars won double gold a year ago in claiming both the district and state crowns, and four teams would like to pull off the golden sweep this season.

The current WPIAL champions are listed first in these matches set for Tuesday.

4A – Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township at North Allegheny at 6 p.m.

3A – Hampton vs. West Allegheny at North Allegheny at 8 p.m.

2A – Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at Martorelli Stadium in West View at 8 p.m.

A – Winchester Thurston vs. Eden Christian at Shaler at 8 p.m.

More rematches

It might not be as dominating as what the boys teams are doing in the state playoffs, but there are still seven WPIAL girls soccer teams alive heading into the final four Tuesday.

Three of the matches will be rematches of the District 7 finals two weeks ago.

In 2020, the Mars girls soccer team won both WPIAL and PIAA gold. Now the Fightin’ Planets and three other district teams are two wins away from accomplishing twin gold here in 2021.

The WPIAL finals three rematches on Tuesday are in 3A, 2A and A. The District 7 champs are listed first.

4A – Moon vs. Central Dauphin from District 3 at Hollidaysburg at 6 p.m.

3A – Mars vs. Plum at Shaler at 6 p.m.

2A – Avonworth vs. North Catholic at Martorelli Stadium in West View at 6 p.m.

A – Steel Valley vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m.

#Wpial#Girls Volleyball#Hersheypark Stadium#Highmark Stadium#Fox Chapel#Tigers#Titans#Na#Freeport
leadertimes.com

Yellowjackets sting River Hawks, advance to girls’ volleyball WPIAL finals

The Freeport Area Yellowjackets girls’ volleyball team has made a habit out of playing into mid-November over the past decade or so. The 2021 season is no different, as the Yellowjackets fought off two match points to come away with an 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 17-15 victory over the Armstrong River Hawks in the WPIAL 3A semifinals at Gateway High […]
FREEPORT, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
Beaver County Times

Five things to watch on Friday Night: Opening round of the WPIAL Playoffs

Each week of action comes with a different set of storylines to follow. Here are five things to watch for Friday in the opening round of the WPIAL postseason. 1. Beaver Area's defense takes on the WPIAL's highest profile star. The Bobcats' defense has been stellar all season long, especially...
BEAVER, PA
bowdoinorient.com

Volleyball captures another NESCAC championship

Building off a dominant regular season resulting in a 22-4 overall record and top seed in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) tournament, the women’s volleyball team captured the NESCAC championship for the third time in the last seven years. In the championship match against Wesleyan, the first seeded Polar Bears overcame a late rally by the Cardinals to beat them by a score of three sets to one in front of a raucous home crowd in Morrell Gymnasium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Loudoun Times.com

Loudoun's Varsity Sports Scoreboard: Nov. 3-4 games

The Heritage Pride worked overtime to claim the Region 4D field hockey title Thursday night, while the Loudoun County Captains earned a four-set victory in the Region 4C volleyball final. Freedom outlasted Forest Park in five sets to earn a spot in the Region 6B volleyball final. Briar Woods, Riverside...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
swosuathletics.com

Volleyball Rides Out of Alva with Rivalry Win to Close Out Regular Season

ALVA, Okla. – It took five dramatic sets, but SWOSU Volleyball wrapped up the regular season and locked in their postseason seeding with a 3-2 rivalry victory over Northwestern on Friday night. The win secures the Bulldogs the number two seed going into next week's Great American Conference Championship. SWOSU...
ALVA, OK
Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
924
Post
2M+
Views
Media Account for Tribune-Review

