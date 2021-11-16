What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Nov. 16, 2021: Another chapter in volleyball’s hottest rivalry

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Mia Schubert hits against North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman during the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Nov. 6.

A fourth fray in the final four of 4A.

The PIAA volleyball playoffs move into the semifinals round with two rivals ready to square off for a berth in the state title match at stake.

Defending PIAA and current WPIAL champion North Allegheny faces a familiar foe Tuesday when it battles Shaler at 7:30 p.m. at Fox Chapel.

The two split in their Section 1 matches in the regular season as both advanced to the WPIAL finals for a second straight season. The Tigers came back and won an epic five-game classic over the Titans for NA’s fourth crown in the last five years.

North Allegheny is two wins away from a fifth straight PIAA girls volleyball crown.

Four other district teams looking to win and advance to the state finals on Saturday include:

3A – Hampton vs. Freeport at Fox Chapel at 5:30 p.m.

2A – North Catholic vs. District 6 Philipsburg-Osceola at Keystone HS at 6:30 p.m.

A – Bishop Canevin vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock HS at 7 p.m.

Pitch perfect

The WPIAL’s dominance in the PIAA boys soccer playoffs continued in the second round on Saturday, setting the stage for an unprecedented four WPIAL finals rematches in the state semifinals.

The four teams that met for district gold two weeks ago at Highmark Stadium will now square off with a spot in the PIAA title games at Hersheypark Stadium at stake.

Seneca Valley and Mars won double gold a year ago in claiming both the district and state crowns, and four teams would like to pull off the golden sweep this season.

The current WPIAL champions are listed first in these matches set for Tuesday.

4A – Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township at North Allegheny at 6 p.m.

3A – Hampton vs. West Allegheny at North Allegheny at 8 p.m.

2A – Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at Martorelli Stadium in West View at 8 p.m.

A – Winchester Thurston vs. Eden Christian at Shaler at 8 p.m.

More rematches

It might not be as dominating as what the boys teams are doing in the state playoffs, but there are still seven WPIAL girls soccer teams alive heading into the final four Tuesday.

Three of the matches will be rematches of the District 7 finals two weeks ago.

In 2020, the Mars girls soccer team won both WPIAL and PIAA gold. Now the Fightin’ Planets and three other district teams are two wins away from accomplishing twin gold here in 2021.

The WPIAL finals three rematches on Tuesday are in 3A, 2A and A. The District 7 champs are listed first.

4A – Moon vs. Central Dauphin from District 3 at Hollidaysburg at 6 p.m.

3A – Mars vs. Plum at Shaler at 6 p.m.

2A – Avonworth vs. North Catholic at Martorelli Stadium in West View at 6 p.m.

A – Steel Valley vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m.